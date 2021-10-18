“This is a good football team”: Gundy readying Cowboys for Week 8 challenge at Iowa State

STILLWATER — A week ago in the leadup to Oklahoma State’s visit to Texas, coach Mike Gundy called the Longhorns the most athletic team OSU had seen yet in 2021. Then the Cowboys went to Austin, wore down Steve Sarkisian’s team in the second half and scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.
In Week 8, OSU heads to Iowa State for a second consecutive matchup unlike any it’s come across on the schedule so far, and another stiff challenge to the Cowboys’ unbeaten record.
“Statistically, arguably, whatever comment you want to make, the best defense we have played or could potentially play based on what people say,” Gundy of Iowa State Monday.
He is not wrong.
Fresh off the 32-24 win over Texas that propelled the Cowboys to No. 8 in the AP Top 25, Spencer Sanders and the offense are now preparing for a defense that’s defending better than any in the conference. Through six games, no Big 12 team is allowing fewer yards through the air (153.7 per game) or points per game (16.3) than Matt Campbell’s Cyclones. And, limiting opponents to 97.7 rushing yards per game, Iowa State is the only team in the conference defending the run better than OSU.
That steadily stymying defense has persisted while quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and the Cyclones have rounded into recent form.
Purdy has thrown five touchdowns in his last two games, and Hall followed a two-touchdown performance against Kansas on Oct. 2 with two more scores and 197 yards on the ground over the weekend at Kansas State. Riding consecutive wins and carrying its only losses to ranked Iowa and Baylor teams, Iowa State (4-2) poses yet another test for the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ll need a great week of practice,” Gundy said. “We’ll need to be able to stay focused. We’re expecting a four-quarter game. This is a good football team.”
OSU heads to Iowa State at 6-0 on the strength of what’s become a familiar, and potent pairing: the legs of Jaylen Warren and Jim Knowles’ stout defense.
Warren’s 33 attempts at Texas marked his second-highest single-game tally this season, and the Utah State transfer took those carries 193 yards while churning his legs to power the offensive surge in the second half to topple the Longhorns. Warren is now up to 148 attempts and on pace for 321, more in a single season than any OSU running back not named Ernest Anderson, Chuba Hubbard, Thurman Thomas or Barry Sanders.
Gundy has continued to harp on the heft of Warren's workload while also admitting that his production has made him a difficult force to pull off the field. Warren, for his part, shrugged off concerns about his carry-count on Saturday, and Gundy offered another tidbit Monday proving that his top running back is someone who just keeps on going.
“Sunday's lifts are optional. He has not missed a lift yet,” Gundy said. “And if anybody needs Sunday off, it's him. He lifts every Sunday. When we run Sunday nights, he's out front running. So you have the somewhat rare occurrence of a young man that's this age, living in this world who's just thankful for everything they have and unselfish and just glad to be doing what they're doing.”
As crucial to OSU’s early success as Warren has been the defense under the stewardship of coordinator Jim Knowles.
Knowles himself has been forced to evolve and adjust schemes and concepts to the stylings of Big 12 offenses since arriving in 2018. His transformation has hit form in Year 4 and with it a mature Cowboys defense has turned into one of the Big 12’s — and the nation’s — best.
"He's a veteran coach that's still willing to change,” Gundy said. “You don't see that a lot in our profession. Guys that have been doing this at our level for a long time, most of them don't want to change who they are.”
With a non-stop running back in Warren and a Knowles-led defense that reflects its coordinator’s mettle and experience, the Cowboys ride to Ames this Saturday prepared for their latest challenge.