“This is a good football team”: Gundy readying Cowboys for Week 8 challenge at Iowa State

Purdy has thrown five touchdowns in his last two games, and Hall followed a two-touchdown performance against Kansas on Oct. 2 with two more scores and 197 yards on the ground over the weekend at Kansas State. Riding consecutive wins and carrying its only losses to ranked Iowa and Baylor teams, Iowa State (4-2) poses yet another test for the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We’ll need a great week of practice,” Gundy said. “We’ll need to be able to stay focused. We’re expecting a four-quarter game. This is a good football team.”

OSU heads to Iowa State at 6-0 on the strength of what’s become a familiar, and potent pairing: the legs of Jaylen Warren and Jim Knowles’ stout defense.

Warren’s 33 attempts at Texas marked his second-highest single-game tally this season, and the Utah State transfer took those carries 193 yards while churning his legs to power the offensive surge in the second half to topple the Longhorns. Warren is now up to 148 attempts and on pace for 321, more in a single season than any OSU running back not named Ernest Anderson, Chuba Hubbard, Thurman Thomas or Barry Sanders.