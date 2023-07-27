Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The University of Colorado board of directors voted and approved to move forward with the school’s plan to apply for membership in the Big 12 Conference on Thursday.

“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU-Boulder the stability, resources and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving,” CU chancellor Philip DiStefano and athletic director Rick George said in a statement.

Late Wednesday evening the Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to accept Colorado as a member, according to multiple reports. Paired with the university’s decision Thursday afternoon, the official application will be a formality.

Minutes after CU's board of regents approved the move, the Big 12 formally announced the addition of Colorado to the conference, with a social media post simply reading, "They're back."

The Buffaloes would join the conference in 2024, in line with USC and UCLA’s departure to the Big 10 and Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the Southeastern Conference.

CU’s move comes at a time with a new Pac-12 media-rights deal still up in the air. The current contract is expected to end in the summer of 2024. The uncertainty leads to Colorado following USC and UCLA out of the conference.

With a new media-rights deal secured by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark last year, Colorado will be guaranteed the same payout as existing members, as part of a clause in the ESPN contract allowing for expansion.

The same does not exist in the Fox deal, but according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Fox is expected to do the pro-rata deal, too, giving Colorado a $31.7 million guarantee.

Colorado’s Pac-12 tenure

Back in 2010, Colorado opted to ditch the Big 12 amid growing concerns Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M were bolting from the conference. While the Aggies would exit the following year, it’s taken more than a decade for OU and UT to move on as Colorado feared.

Across 12 seasons, the Buffaloes have been underwhelming. Outside of 2016, when a Mike MacIntyre-led team finished 10-4, losing to former conference foe Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl, CU hasn’t posted more than five wins in any of the 11 other seasons as a Pac-12 member.

Over their tenure, the Buffaloes’ conference record sits at 27-76.

The only other bowl appearance came during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when Colorado went 4-2, again losing in the Alamo Bowl. Since the turn of the century, with either Big 12 or Pac-12 membership, the Buffaloes appeared in only seven bowl games, winning once.

Yet, the conference move comes at an interesting junction for the program. This offseason, Colorado hired Deion Sanders as head coach after two double-digit win seasons at Jackson State.

Sanders consistently grabbed headlines this offseason for his overhaul of the Buffaloes’ roster, and the unorthodox approach will likely make Colorado a closely followed program this season.

How it impacts the Big 12

Since Yormark took over as conference commissioner last year, realignment remained at the forefront of his vision.

First came a significant media rights deal for the Big 12, lasting through 2030-31 season. Then, making sure the four new schools — BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati — were ushered in correctly.

Two weeks ago, at Big 12 Media Days, Yormark announced the conference “had a plan” for conference expansion but declined to go into detail.

Having 14 members seems to be ideal for what Yormark and the Big 12 are hoping for, but the commissioner pointed out the league isn’t chasing a specific number.

“If and when the opportunity presents itself to stay at 14, we’ll pursue it,” Yormark said two weeks ago. “But I did say (14), and I backpedaled a little bit because I realize it’s not about chasing a number. It’s all about creating value for membership. We’ll see where that takes us.”

Adding Colorado is the first step in that. CU will be the 13th member in the conference, joining in 2024 when OU and Texas depart.

It’s too early to tell if Colorado’s departure leads to a domino effect among other Pac-12 schools looking to bolt. But, as Yormark continues courting schools, the possibility is there for further Big 12 expansion.

Yormark still appears intent on adding basketball-only schools, with the courtship of UConn and Gonzaga well-documented to this point in his tenure.

What it means for OSU

From a tradition standpoint, only OSU, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State were slated to be the only remaining Big Eight schools left in the conference after OU leaves. Now, Colorado bumps that number back to five.

With that, a storied opponent returns for the Cowboys. Of the four new schools joining this year, OSU has played them a combined 24 times throughout its history. Colorado and OSU competed in 47 all-time matchups, with the Buffaloes leading 26-20-1.