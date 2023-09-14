Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Jaden Nixon’s expects one thing from South Alabama: Physicality.

“Watching the film, they definitely come down and hit,” Oklahoma State’s redshirt sophomore running back said. “Physicality is one thing we’re going to have to be prepared for.”

On Saturday, Oklahoma State closes its nonconference schedule against South Alabama at 6 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium. Two programs still attempting to find their identity, the Jaguars (1-1) received votes in the preseason AP top 25 poll and finished last season with 10 wins, the most in program history.

“They’re a very aggressive defense, they want to hit you in the mouth,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “Their linebackers are aggressive. They have undersized defensive linemen, in somebody’s opinion. They’ve got some 6-1, 6-2, 300-pound guys. They’re explosive and powerful. They play hard, they run to the ball. They tackle.”

The Cowboys (2-0) are still working on igniting their rushing attack, and the Jaguars will provide a formidable presence in stopping it. South Alabama allowed 3.2 yards per rush against Tulane and Southeastern Louisiana, ranking 45th in the country.

“They play hard-nosed, tough football,” Braden Cassity said. “We have to do what we’ve been doing for months. Just be able to run the ball.”

Of interest: Two USA players have Oklahoma ties. Tight end Lincoln Sefcik lived near OSU in Stillwater and played high school football at Enid. Linebacker Trey Kiser played at as a two-way star at Sulphur High School.

“I wouldn’t say their o-line is overly…they’re not going to get a whole lot of movement at the point of attack,” said USA coach Kane Wommack. “They do a really good job of just kind of staying on their zone blocks and leaning on people. Their big frames that I think eventually try to wear you down in the run game. Their best run game has been at the end, late third, fourth quarter of both games they have played.”

Defensively, OSU will get another chance against a veteran quarterback. After faring well against Central Arkansas’ Will McElvain, the Cowboys will face senior Carter Bradley, a Toledo transfer with already 448 passing yards this season.

That’s more than all three OSU quarterbacks combined. Bradley, the winningest quarterback in USA history, suffered turnover troubles through two games, throwing three interceptions to only two touchdowns.

“The change for them defensively in some of their schemes is really good, especially with the way that they’re playing,” said offensive coordinator Major Applewhite. Applewhite played quarterback at Texas from 1998-01. “A lot of really good players.”