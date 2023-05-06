STILLWATER — When the ball finally landed in Jocelyn Erickson’s glove, a deflated group of Oklahoma State players trickled out onto the field.

OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi had popped out, ending the game. Erickson — Oklahoma’s first baseman — ran to celebrate with her teammates. Less than an inning earlier, the Cowgirls were leading. By the end of the game, the lead belonged to OU.

“Our pitching and our defense kept us in the game, and this team knows that as long as they have one out left in the game, they’re never out of it,” OU coach Patty Gasso said.

After leading for six innings, OSU's advantage evaporated, surrendering four runs and allowing No. 1 Oklahoma to win 4-2 in the second game of the weekend Bedlam series at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater. With the win, the Sooners added to their 40-game winning streak and clinched the series victory against OSU.

Here's how it went down:

OU offense finds stride in seventh

After managing only three hits throughout the first six innings, OU (48-1, 17-0 Big 12) would record five hits in the seventh alone, eventually claiming the lead.

The Sooners’ onslaught started with a double by Erickson, who was replaced for pinch runner Jordy Bahl at second. Bahl would eventually score the first run for OU after Alynah Torres hit a single.

OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell would replace starter Kyra Aycock with no outs. After hitting Rylie Boone with a pitch, Maxwell would surrender a two-run double to OU's Tiare Jennings, giving the Sooners the lead.

“I was just trying to find a way,” Jennings said. “You’re in a 3-2 count, find a way, do something you can to score these runs.”

Said Gasso when discussing Jennings: “She’s fearless, and I think she is calm at the same time and she’s really understanding that she’s one of the best players in the country, so she likes to be in those big situations.”

OU’s final run came from a Cydney Sanders single, driving Jennings in and giving the Sooners a 4-2 lead.

Aycock’s strong Bedlam debut

Things appeared dire early for Aycock in her first Bedlam start.

The freshman OSU (41-12, 10-7) pitcher put the first three batters she faced on base. With bases loaded and no outs in the top of the first, things could have turned ugly.

Into the batter’s box stepped OU’s Alyssa Brito, who less than 24 hours earlier crushed a solo home run for the Sooners.

But when Brito made contact in the first inning, the ball dribbled straight toward OSU third baseman Megan Bloodworth, who retired OU’s Jayda Coleman at home plate before OSU catcher Taylor Tuck threw out Brito at first, completing a crucial double play.

“For a freshman to be in this spot — national TV, huge crowd, playing the No. 1 team — I thought she handled that stuff well,” Gajewski said.

Aycock would escape the inning unscathed, proceeding to throw five more scoreless innings and allow only three hits entering the seventh. After allowing the initial run, Aycock would be replaced by Maxwell, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

After Maxwell surrendered two runs, Aycock would return, recording the final out in the seventh. Her evening ended throwing 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and two runs with three strikeouts.

“I was a little nervous starting off,” Aycock said. “I just needed to go in there and realize that I needed to throw what I can throw and keep it in my zone.”

Tuck leads OSU’s offense

Entering Saturday’s game, Tuck had recorded only one other multi-RBI game this season.

But batting eighth in the lineup, Tuck drove in both OSU runs Saturday, singling each time and finishing with three hits.

In the second inning — after Tallen Edwards tripled down the first-base line — Tuck hit a dribbler just past the glove of Jennings, opening up the scoring.

"I mean, I felt pretty good today," Tuck said. "I was just telling myself to hunt my pitch, don't give in and don't anticipate that something is coming. See it then hit it. Don't make the moment too big, stay within myself and do what I can."

In a similar situation four innings later, Tuck floated a single into center, scoring pinch runner Haidyn Sokoloski, who was only able to reach home safely after stealing second in an earlier at-bat.

OKLAHOMA 4, OKLAHOMA STATE 2

OU;000;000;4;--;4;8;0

OSU;010;001;0;--;2;8;2

May, Deal (6) and Lee. Aycock, Maxwell (7) and Tuck.

W: Deal (3-0); L: Maxwell (14-5). Save: None. HR: None. T: 2:50. A: 1,753