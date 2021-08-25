“They rallied around him really quickly": Always a leader, Malcolm Rodriguez has evolved to guide the Cowboys defense

STILLWATER — When Malcolm Rodriguez transitioned to linebacker from his spot in the Oklahoma State secondary in the summer of 2019, Amen Ogbongbemiga was waiting for him, ready to help. In the Canadian linebacker, Rodriguez found a guide in the heart of the Cowboys’ defense.

Together, they spent hours in the film room where Ogbongbemiga illustrated the differences between Rodriguez’s new position and his old one at safety, and on the field Ogbongbemiga showed him how to read an offense as a linebacker. When Rodriguez had a question, Ogbongbemiga was his first call or text, and for the next two seasons the duo formed a swarming linebacker tandem.

“He was like a big brother to me,” Rodriguez said. “He kind of took me under his wing and helped me out. I appreciated Amen for doing that.”

Ogbongbemiga is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers now, but Rodriguez remains in Stillwater at the center of a defense he has led in tackles in each of the past two seasons. One of Jim Knowles’ eight returning starters, the 5-foot-11 supersenior from Wagoner carries 279 career tackles and four years of experience under his belt, and he is once again poised to anchor the OSU defense in 2021.