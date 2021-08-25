“They rallied around him really quickly": Always a leader, Malcolm Rodriguez has evolved to guide the Cowboys defense

STILLWATER — When Malcolm Rodriguez transitioned to linebacker from his spot in the Oklahoma State secondary in the summer of 2019, Amen Ogbongbemiga was waiting for him, ready to help. In the Canadian linebacker, Rodriguez found a guide in the heart of the Cowboys’ defense.
Together, they spent hours in the film room where Ogbongbemiga illustrated the differences between Rodriguez’s new position and his old one at safety, and on the field Ogbongbemiga showed him how to read an offense as a linebacker. When Rodriguez had a question, Ogbongbemiga was his first call or text, and for the next two seasons the duo formed a swarming linebacker tandem.
“He was like a big brother to me,” Rodriguez said. “He kind of took me under his wing and helped me out. I appreciated Amen for doing that.”
Ogbongbemiga is a member of the Los Angeles Chargers now, but Rodriguez remains in Stillwater at the center of a defense he has led in tackles in each of the past two seasons. One of Jim Knowles’ eight returning starters, the 5-foot-11 supersenior from Wagoner carries 279 career tackles and four years of experience under his belt, and he is once again poised to anchor the OSU defense in 2021.
But missing is Ogbongbemiga, and long gone too are tone-setters like Chad Whitener, Tre Flowers and Ramon Richards, who Rodriguez admired as an underclassman. More so than in any season before, the Cowboys need Rodriguez as a leader in 2021, a role that's evolved for him since his earliest days at Wagoner High School, all the way into this final season at OSU.
“I think my teammates would say so,” Rodriguez said when asked if he considers himself a leader. “I’m not a big talker, but when I do talk, I hope they take it to heart. Play hard for me and I’ll play hard for them.”
Years spent on OSU’s defense have helped Rodriguez find his voice, and today he is the veteran that young linebackers such as Jeff Roberson, Lamont Bishop and Mason Cobb come to with questions.
At Wagoner, he was a different sort of leader — a decidedly quiet one.
Micco Charboneau, Wagoner’s defensive line coach, trusted only two players with the keys to the weight room: Rodriguez and his older brother, Roman. Whenever Charboneau left the keys behind, the brothers claimed them and spent one of countless evenings together lifting inside the facility at Wagoner.
When Rodriguez was operating in the shadow of his older brother, then a senior, the late-night weight sessions were among the ways he led not with a booming voice, but by example, former coaches said. And when Rodriguez’s role expanded as he became a dynamic quarterback and one of the state’s best tacklers beginning in his sophomore year, his command over the Bulldogs grew, too, simply by setting the standard, as Charboneau put it.
“Why kids gravitate towards some kids' personalities I don’t know, but they did instantly with Malcolm,” Wagoner head coach Dale Condict said. “They rallied around him really quickly. It’s hard to put a price on having your best player also be a great leader.”
When Rodriguez came to Stillwater, he brought his dimmed demeanor with him, intending as he did at Wagoner to let his play speak for itself. His approach changed quickly, however, as he learned from the players in front of him on the depth chart during his freshman season in 2017.
Watching the likes of Richards and Flowers, former defensive backs, and linebackers Whitener and Justin Phillips, he saw how a defense was built through communication and camaraderie.
“They had a tight brotherhood, and you could tell when they went to go play out there they were there as a team, as a unit, moving all as one,” Rodriguez said. "They made it known that you had to build chemistry with a defense. They’re your brothers. They’re going to be behind you. They’re going to have your back."
Rodriguez learned the same from Ogbongbemiga, and now as one of the leaders of the OSU defense in 2021, he’s employing the same approach.
Like Ogbongbemiga did for him, he hangs in the film room with the underclassmen and answers questions on the field. Away from football, the linebackers eat meals together at downtown spots like Louie’s, and Rodriguez had a hand in organizing a bowling outing for the entire defense earlier this summer.
“Getting to know the guys you’re playing with on the field helps,” he said. “I talk to them like I talk to one of my brothers.”
A veteran playing in the middle of the OSU defense, Rodriguez has morphed into a linebacker prepared to lead it.