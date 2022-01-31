"They haven’t accepted it": Boynton slams .500 Cowboys' 'selfish' play

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton was blunt Monday morning.

More so than at any point since Nov. 2, 2021 — when the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee upheld sanctions including a postseason ban on Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball program — the Cowboys’ fifth-year coach acknowledged that scope of the decision’s impact on his Cowboys and their 2021-22 season.

“The story of this team has been their response to what happened to them,” Boynton said.

“I don’t want to make it seem like they shouldn’t have been affected. But this is life. And bad sh*t happens. And you don’t get to pout about it forever. And then turn what’s supposed to be a team game into a game about me. And to make it worse, this team hasn’t realized or accepted — they know it. They haven’t accepted it — that they need each other.”

Boynton’s harsh appraisal arrived two days after OSU’s 81-72 loss at Florida on Saturday, when the Cowboys squandered a 16-point lead and fell to .500 on the season (10-10, 3-5 Big 12).

“In many ways, Saturday’s game was a microcosm of what this particular team has been,” Boynton said. “And that is two different teams.”