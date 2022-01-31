"They haven’t accepted it": Boynton slams .500 Cowboys' 'selfish' play

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton was blunt Monday morning.
More so than at any point since Nov. 2, 2021 — when the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee upheld sanctions including a postseason ban on Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball program — the Cowboys’ fifth-year coach acknowledged that scope of the decision’s impact on his Cowboys and their 2021-22 season.
“The story of this team has been their response to what happened to them,” Boynton said.
“I don’t want to make it seem like they shouldn’t have been affected. But this is life. And bad sh*t happens. And you don’t get to pout about it forever. And then turn what’s supposed to be a team game into a game about me. And to make it worse, this team hasn’t realized or accepted — they know it. They haven’t accepted it — that they need each other.”
Boynton’s harsh appraisal arrived two days after OSU’s 81-72 loss at Florida on Saturday, when the Cowboys squandered a 16-point lead and fell to .500 on the season (10-10, 3-5 Big 12).
“In many ways, Saturday’s game was a microcosm of what this particular team has been,” Boynton said. “And that is two different teams.”
OSU played some of its finest basketball since the calendar flipped to 2022 during the first 20 minutes in Gainesville. The Cowboys shot 63.3% from the field and opened 7-of-10 from 3-point range. Nine of the 10 players who featured found the scoresheet. And after jumping out to a 32-16 lead, OSU entered the locker room at halftime up 45-32.
Everything flipped in the second half, when OSU committed 19 personal fouls, 12 turnovers and got outscored by the Gators 49-27. The most damning stat of all in Boynton’s eyes from a game the Cowboys let slip away? Nine assists in the first half. Only one after halftime.
“We don’t have selfish people,” Boynton said Monday. “But to go 20 minutes of basketball with one assist is indicative of selfish play. We’re not good enough to play selfish basketball.”
On the radio broadcast Saturday, senior guard Isaac Likekele said a “selfish mindset” tanked OSU. On Monday, Boynton outlined the attitude he feels has overtaken his team since the November ruling barred the Cowboys from postseason play.
“When the decision happened, it was a natural reaction to rally together,” he said. “But they haven’t been able to hold onto that because they’ve been distracted by ‘well, if we can’t accomplish these things we talked about in June, July or September, then maybe I should focus my attention more on what are the NBA scouts thinking about my game.’”
Boynton, the native New Yorker, naturally used a pizza analogy to illustrate the issue.
"The problem with this group is they haven't enjoyed winning,” he said. “So then the pizza becomes a big deal; my slice of pizza. Because we're not all eating.
“We can't be mad that the other guy gets a couple more pepperonis on the slice. And we play like a team that’s looking over and saying ‘Damn, my slice only has two pepperonis and his has six and that’s kind of screwed up.’”
Ten games remain on the Cowboys’ schedule. They travel to Kansas State Wednesday before returning home for Saturday’s Bedlam matchup with Oklahoma.
Boynton on Monday acknowledged his responsibility over the final month of the season; “It’s my job to fix it,” he said. But with a team whose collective focus he feels has drifted — Boynton suggested players whose top priority is not winning games may have to find "somewhere else maybe that’s better for them" — the Cowboys coach is now operating with a short leash.
“You get to go to K-State if you’re going to help us win," Boynton said. "Period.
"That doesn’t mean you’re going to play. But we’ll have shootaround (and) if you’re going to be somebody that’s there to help us win (you can play). But if getting your points and improving your stock is a part of your thought process, then you don’t get to travel with us to K-State.”