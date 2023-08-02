STILLWATER — Mike Gundy feels like Nostradamus.

While fielding a question about Colorado returning to the Big 12 on Wednesday, the veteran Oklahoma State coach joked he was similar to the famous seer for his predictions on conference realignment consistently being correct over the past 18 months.

“I said that Oklahoma State would be in great shape, no matter what, which has happened, and I said eventually, the Big 12 Conference will rise and be just fine, which has happened” Gundy said. “And, I said that conference realignment is not finished yet, and it’s not finished now.”

For now, the Big 12 bolstered its membership to 13 teams with the Buffaloes, set to rejoin the conference in 2024. After originally entering the conference in 1947 as a member of the Big Seven Conference, Colorado remained a member throughout multiple transformations before joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

“They fit in the Big 12,” Gundy continued. “They’re right here, we grab that time zone. Just the tradition…I remember going up there and they would have snow pushed to the side of the field when we do our Friday walk-throughs. It’s a good setting for college football.”

As head coach, Gundy has coached four career games against the Buffaloes, winning all but one, including the 2016 Alamo Bowl. The lone loss came in his first season, where Colorado dismantled OSU, 34-0, in Stillwater.

“With what’s going on now with the alignment, as it finishes up here over the next month, maybe a week, I think that they’re bringing some strength back," Gundy explained. "I understand what’s happened the X number of years record-wise, but I think that the addition of coach there has generated a lot of excitement.”

Gundy's correct. During its tenure in the Pac-12, Colorado recorded a lackluster 27-76 record in conference play and lost in both bowl game appearances.

Yet, this offseason, Colorado's program gained traction for the hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach. Gundy has yet to reach out to Sanders to congratulate him on the move.

Sanders' program received attention for its aggressive roster transformation, with more than 50 players entering the transfer portal this offseason, making the Buffaloes a closely followed team this season.

“I think that has an advantage for this league for marketability across the country,” Gundy concluded. “That’s what this comes down to.”