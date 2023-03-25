STILLWATER – Mike Gundy has been open about his thoughts on the transfer portal.

Less than six months ago, the Oklahoma State coach claimed the Cowboys weren't big on the portal, instead opting to develop the current players on the roster. In the ensuing two months, OSU would lose five of its last six games, finishing 7-6 and watching seven starters exit the program via the transfer portal.

Three months after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss, and the Cowboys pulled in 13 transfers, the most among Big 12 schools.

Gundy’s often been a trailblazer for the sport, both between the sidelines and outside of them. Now, with a handful of transfers in line for an immediate starting role within the program, Gundy seems to be embracing what the portal can do.

“The challenge will be, in the past, let’s just say on average over the last 10 years, three or four really newcomers that would come into a program,” Gundy said. “Then, the numbers increased, but those were high school kids, they’re a long ways off.

“Now you have as many as 18 players that could potentially play some in the first game that we’re trying to get a look at. So, the goal hadn’t changed, just trying to get it accomplished and the process to get to that goal is what changed.”

But, how has it looked for other schools who brought in a transfer-heavy class?

Looking at the big picture, the transfer portal is still relatively new. The portal itself only began in 2018, and it didn't take off until the one-time transfer rule was added in April 2021.

But examining how last year’s portal movement affected teams provides some insight.

The Cowboys slot in at the No. 14 spot in the 247Sports’ team transfer rankings. One spot above them is Arizona State, whose 27 transfer signees OSU will get an up-close look at in September. The usual suspects — like Oregon, Southern California, UCLA, Auburn, Oklahoma and Florida State — litter the top 10.

New Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his 25 transfer signees claim the top spot.

“The way the portal is moving, I think is going to be beneficial,” Gundy said. “It’s gonna be somewhat hazardous and uncertain for the standpoint that we can’t prepare for that as coaches, because we don’t really know. But what it does is, whether we like it or not, it’s becoming the NFL.”

Going back a year and looking at the five teams around that No. 14 spot (transfer rankings between No. 12 and No. 16 in 2022) spits out Miami, TCU, SMU, Central Florida and Louisville.

Those five schools combined for a 41-25 record in 2022. All but one (Miami) made a bowl game. The outlier was 13-2 TCU who finished as t the national runner-up. UCF and Louisville won nine and eight games respectively.

Miami and Louisville used starting quarterbacks who didn't transfer in. SMU and Central Florida started transfer QBs.

The Hurricanes still banked on Ole Miss transfer running back Henry Parrish Jr. to lead Miami in rushing yards. Louisville did the same with Syracuse transfer Jawhar Jordan in the backfield.

While the number of OSU’s transfer intake is similar to TCU’s last year — OSU added 13 in 2023, TCU added 14 in 2022 — the similarities end there. The Horned Frogs still retained veteran quarterback Max Duggan, expected top-15 pick Quentin Johnston and a handful of other key players after coach Sonny Dykes took over. The same cannot be said about OSU.

Four-year starter Spencer Sanders now plays at Ole Miss — which ranks No. 6 in the 247Sports team transfer ranking — and a handful of starting-caliber wide receivers dispersed across the country to other schools.

For now, Gundy says the Cowboys evened out with the portal losses and additions, but the final answer to that won’t be known for months.

“We’re going to find out where we’re at with the swap out of players,” Gundy said. “What we tried to do is, if three wideouts said they left we tried to bring three wideouts in.”

At this point, Gundy says portal entries won’t surprise him anymore.

More than 90% of the players who enter the portal can be broken down into three categories, he continued.

Players understand they won’t start and want to go somewhere that could provide them a starting opportunity.

Money. “Whether we like it or not. It’s not supposed to be money driven, but it is,” Gundy said.

A desire to change scenery.

Even with a slew of departures and more than a dozen transfers added this offseason, OSU’s 2023 roster isn’t solidified. The next transfer portal window opens a week after spring football wraps up, allowing players a 15-day window to enter their name in the portal, starting May 1.

It could come at vital positions too. Last season, Baylor was coming off a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl victory. In the following spring, coach Dave Aranda named sophomore Blake Shapen the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

The loser in the competition, Gerry Bohanon, swiftly hit the transfer portal, landing at South Florida. It’s not that different to a situation currently facing OSU and could point to Gundy’s hesitancy to talk definitively about the Cowboys’ quarterback competition.

But maneuvering the transfer portal, its windows and all that entails is part of the new norm in college football, with Gundy quickly showing his embrace of the new process.

“The portal opens back up in about a month,” Gundy said. “There will be guys go in that will be a surprise. I think that’s the wave of the future.”