The wait is over for OSU baseball as the Cowboys host their first game in O'Brate Stadium on Wednesday

March 20, 2020, was supposed to be the magic date for the Oklahoma State baseball program.
The Cowboys were scheduled to open last season’s Big 12 schedule in the new O’Brate Stadium with TCU as their first guest. But COVID-19 shocked the sports world, bringing a halt to all college sports. OSU only played 18 games and last season, never making it to March 20 after all spring sports were canceled, causing the already prolonged wait for the opening of O’Brate Stadium to be pushed even further.
The Cowboys spent the entire fall getting acclimated with the new stadium and will finally get their chance to host their first game in O’Brate on Wednesday. OSU’s home opener against Little Rock at 4 p.m. will be aired on ESPN+.
Wednesday is the first of four-straight home games for OSU. The Cowboys will have a three-game home stretch against Illinois State from Feb. 26-28.
It’s been a long wait for the opening of O’Brate Stadium, but senior Cade Cabbiness said the anticipation of getting to play a game in the new place is just as exciting as it was before. OSU men's basketball coach Mike Boynton even took the time to share his excitement for the home opener before logging off his postgame Zoom after the overtime win over Texas Tech on Monday night.
“It’s been a long time coming that’s for sure,” Cabbiness said. “Two years ago I thought we were sending Allie P. (Reynolds) off for the last time, and sure enough we were out there playing 18 more games out there or whatever it was. We’re all looking forward to it. It’s going to be awesome. We have some great teams coming in this year, so it should be a good year here.”
The Cowboys opened the season on the road with back-to-back wins at Wichita State and will be looking to break in the new stadium with its first home win and possibly a few highlight plays to show on the 2,000-square foot video board.
COVID-19 protocols created unique challenges for baseball teams during the offseason. Coaches needed to balance safety concerns with training needs, and when head coach Josh Holliday spoke with the media two weeks before the season, he mentioned how the extra space in the new stadium has helped accomplish that.
“We’ve really benefitted from O’Brate Stadium because of our ability to put the kids in groups and keep the practices moving for spacing and safety purposes for accomplishing our goals in a short amount of time,” Holliday said. “We’ve had to be mindful of what our team needs but also not lose sight of the importance of working in groups, rotating through the facility and avoiding any situation where a large group of kids get enclosed at one time.”
Cabbiness said the biggest difference he noticed in the new stadium is that the extra space and the improved batting cage allow the Cowboys to work more efficiently than before. OSU is hoping that efficiency pays off on Wednesday with wins in this upcoming four home-game stretch.