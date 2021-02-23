The wait is over for OSU baseball as the Cowboys host their first game in O'Brate Stadium on Wednesday

March 20, 2020, was supposed to be the magic date for the Oklahoma State baseball program.

The Cowboys were scheduled to open last season’s Big 12 schedule in the new O’Brate Stadium with TCU as their first guest. But COVID-19 shocked the sports world, bringing a halt to all college sports. OSU only played 18 games and last season, never making it to March 20 after all spring sports were canceled, causing the already prolonged wait for the opening of O’Brate Stadium to be pushed even further.

The Cowboys spent the entire fall getting acclimated with the new stadium and will finally get their chance to host their first game in O’Brate on Wednesday. OSU’s home opener against Little Rock at 4 p.m. will be aired on ESPN+.

Wednesday is the first of four-straight home games for OSU. The Cowboys will have a three-game home stretch against Illinois State from Feb. 26-28.

It’s been a long wait for the opening of O’Brate Stadium, but senior Cade Cabbiness said the anticipation of getting to play a game in the new place is just as exciting as it was before. OSU men's basketball coach Mike Boynton even took the time to share his excitement for the home opener before logging off his postgame Zoom after the overtime win over Texas Tech on Monday night.