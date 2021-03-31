The top four Cowboys to keep an eye on for OSU pro day

It’s that time of year for college football players looking to hear their name called in the NFL draft.
Oklahoma State is set to have its pro day Thursday morning, and several Cowboys will have a chance to impress scouts with their vertical jump, weight lifting and 40-yard times.
Last year was the first time since 2008 that no OSU players were taken during the draft, but the Cowboys are expected to have a couple names called in this year’s draft, that is scheduled to start April 29.
Here is a look at the top four Cowboys to pay attention to on pro day.
Teven Jenkins
Jenkins, an offensive lineman, is the highest-rated draft prospect for OSU. Several mock drafts have the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman going in the first round. Jenkins played in seven games last year and hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2018 season, according to PFF Stats.
Tylan Wallace
The wide receiver bounced back from his 2019 season-ending knee injury just fine. He proved that he is still the big-time playmaker he is expected to be. Thursday will be a good opportunity for Wallace to put up some good measures to go along with what he’s already put on film.
Chuba Hubbard
Hubbard was the nation’s leading rusher in 2019 but struggled with injuries in 2020. He only played in two of the final six games of the season and combined for 14 carries in those two games. Hubbard’s draft stock may have taken a hit but he still has the potential to be a quality running back at the next level. Thursday’s pro day can help him show that.
Rodarius Williams
The cornerback didn’t allow a single touchdown in 255 coverage snaps in 2020, according to PFF Stats. PFF stats also reported a day before the Cheez-It Bowl that Williams was the only player in a Power 5 Conference to record at least 400 snaps and not have a missed tackle. A strong pro day will help Williams make his case to NFL teams.