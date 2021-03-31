The top four Cowboys to keep an eye on for OSU pro day

It’s that time of year for college football players looking to hear their name called in the NFL draft.

Oklahoma State is set to have its pro day Thursday morning, and several Cowboys will have a chance to impress scouts with their vertical jump, weight lifting and 40-yard times.

Last year was the first time since 2008 that no OSU players were taken during the draft, but the Cowboys are expected to have a couple names called in this year’s draft, that is scheduled to start April 29.

Here is a look at the top four Cowboys to pay attention to on pro day.

Teven Jenkins

Jenkins, an offensive lineman, is the highest-rated draft prospect for OSU. Several mock drafts have the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman going in the first round. Jenkins played in seven games last year and hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2018 season, according to PFF Stats.

Tylan Wallace

The wide receiver bounced back from his 2019 season-ending knee injury just fine. He proved that he is still the big-time playmaker he is expected to be. Thursday will be a good opportunity for Wallace to put up some good measures to go along with what he’s already put on film.