Most Oklahoman’s remember Mason Cox as the 6-foot-11 walk-on at Oklahoma State.

But on the other side of the world, Cox’s name is synonymous with Australian Rules football. Since joining the league in 2016, Cox has developed into a fan favorite in Australia, becoming an icon for the sports and garnering massive support on social media.

And in a 60 Minutes segment on Sunday night, his story was shared across the country. But what is that story?

For starters, Cox was a walk-on basketball player at Oklahoma State. And for him to even land in that situation was bizarre. At Marcus High School in Texas, Cox only played soccer.

After being spotted playing pick-up basketball on campus, the OSU women’s basketball team brought Cox into practice to mimic former Baylor forward Brittney Griner, who the Cowgirls would be facing later that week.

Members of the men’s team saw Cox, and eventually he would join coach Travis Ford’s team, playing in 24 games across three seasons.

“It was just one of those things I never really got into (growing up)," Cox told the Tulsa World in 2014. "I just picked up a basketball one day and said, 'Heck, I'm almost 7 feet tall; I might as well try it.'”

After OSU, Cox didn’t receive any interest from NBA teams, and he prepared to take a six-figure job with Exxon Mobil. But after taking a risk and attending a scouting combine in Los Angeles held by the Australian Rules football league, Cox quickly received interest.

Soon, he was on a plane overseas, eventually making his debut in the AFL with Collingwood — which 60 Minutes’ Jon Wertheim equates to the Dallas Cowboys of the AFL — in 2016.

But, what is Aussie Rules football? For starters, there are 18 players on an oval-shaped field. The intangibles needed include some strong hops, reliable catching abilities and of course, a “cartoonish” level of physicality.

Scoring is conducted by kicking the ball through posts, similar to a field goal, with Cox’s soccer background comes in handy. At 6-foot-11, he’s the tallest player to ever play in the sport.

The teams occasionally look for talent in the United States, holding combines similar to the one Cox attended. It’s the biggest sport in the country, drawing upward of 100,000 fans a game.

He’s since becoming a beloved character in the sport, earning the nickname “American Pie”, a play on Collingwood’s nickname, the Magpies, and Cox’s country of origin.

But Cox recently got his Australian citizenship. Teammates occasionally joke of the fusion of his Texas accent and Australian drawl.