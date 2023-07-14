STILLWATER — In case you were unaware, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will play in the final Bedlam game for the foreseeable future on Nov. 4.

For now, this game won’t just end a chapter, but an entire book.

The Cowboys and Sooners are headed down separate paths, clashing one last time this season. Factor in Texas also leaving in 2024, and OSU will be subtracting two anticipated games from its yearly docket.

It begs the question. Does OSU need to go shopping for a new rival? This week, OSU coach Mike Gundy was posed the same question during Big 12 Media Days.

“I like rivals, everybody likes rivals. I think fans like it,” he said. “We’re in the business of selling tickets, so we have to sell luxury seating and we have to sell as many season tickets as possible.”

In short, OSU will assuredly be looking for one.

The Cowboys will have 11 schools to pick from — some make more sense than others — but the list runs deep.

When OU and Texas leave, only four teams from the original Big Eight Conference will remain: OSU, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Either of those three candidates could make for a plausible new rival. They have the history. A school like Kansas State, who the Cowboys hold a narrow 6-4 advantage over in the past decade, makes sense.

Not only do the two schools hold comparable footprints in the college athletics landscape, but the roughly four-hour drive will make KSU the second-closest conference school, behind Kansas.

It was also one of the first schools Gundy brought up when asked.

There’s also the option of finding a rival with the four new schools. Houston is the closest of the new additions to Stillwater, but UCF, BYU and Cincinnati could make cases, seeing that OSU will play all four this year.

Age crucial in quarterback competition: If Alan Bowman — the lone quarterback OSU scooped in the transfer portal — earns the starting spot for the Cowboys this season, he will be the oldest QB since Brandon Weeden to start.

Bowman, 23, recently got engaged. He’s already logged five seasons at the Division I level. But Gundy’s opting to keep the quarterback competition open for the time being.

“If there’s somebody we feel like they give us the best chance for early season success, we name it, if not, we don’t do it,” Gundy said. “I don’t really know right now. Like people think, ‘Well, he knows, he’s just not saying it.’ Why wouldn’t I say it? I’ve said it before in the spring, said it before in the summer. I don’t know right now.”

Bowman is joined by Garret Rangel, Gunnar Gundy and Zane Flores in competition for the starting spot. But the 6-foot-4 Bowman is the only one with experience in multiple offensive systems.

“He served some time at (Texas) Tech with (Kliff) Kingsbury, who obviously is a good coach," Gundy said. "He’s been at Michigan with (Jim) Harbaugh, that system, good coach I’m guessing, so I think that’s helped him. But just the maturity level of a 24-year-old is much different than a 19- or 20-year-old.”

Bowman is also the only OSU quarterback with experience taking snaps under center, something emphasized by the Cowboys’ new offensive schemes this season.

JPR in Fort Worth: Perhaps the biggest subtraction to OSU’s wide receiver room this offseason came with the speedy John Paul Richardson entering the portal and signing with TCU.

Sonny Dykes, entering his second year as the Horned Frogs’ head coach, alluded to his relationship with Richardson’s father, Bucky, and the ties to the family helping land the soon-to-be junior who logged 503 receiving yards last season in Stillwater.

“I had a chance to recruit John Paul when I was at SMU and he went to Oklahoma State, so I had a relationship with him a little bit,” Dykes said. “Then, when he went in the portal, I just thought he was a great fit. He’s the kind of guy you want to have in your program.”

Richardson is one of five former OSU players who transferred to a Big 12 program this offseason, joined by running back Dominic Richardson (Baylor), offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (BYU), defensive lineman Trace Ford (OU) and wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. (Houston).

Photos: 2023 OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day OSU Pro Day Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES