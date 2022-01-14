"The show goes on": OSU DT Brendon Evers to return for a fifth season in 2022

He redshirted as a freshman and appeared in 13 games on defense and special teams in 2018. Over his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, Evers started in eight of the 21 games he appeared in and tallied 15 total tackles. Year 4 in 2021 proved his finest yet as Evers exploded for 21 tackles, including six for loss with three sacks as a key cog on the interior of the Cowboys' best-in-the-nation defensive line.