"The show goes on": OSU DT Brendon Evers to return for a fifth season in 2022

STILLWATER — After losing a pair of key interior lineman in the first two weeks of the offseason, Oklahoma State's defensive line got some good news Friday.
Brendon Evers intends to return to Oklahoma State for a fifth-season in 2022, the defensive tackle from Bixby announced via Twitter.
“The show goes on!” -Jordan Belfort pic.twitter.com/dSoNk22iC9— Brendon J. Evers (@Big_E_98) January 14, 2022
"The show goes on," Evers wrote above a statement that confirmed his expected plans to take advantage of his remaining eligibility next fall. He comes back to a defensive line that led the nation in sacks in 2021 alongside pass rusher Brock Martin, who announced his intention to return for 2022 on Nov. 29, 2021.
Evers' decision marks a needed win for the Cowboys up front with defensive tackles Israel Antwine and Jayden Jernigan —two of OSU's top three interior tacklers in 2021 — no longer on the roster. Antwine declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week. Jernigan committed to Missouri on Jan. 3 after entering the transfer portal in December.
Evers has enjoyed steady rise in Stillwater since arriving in 2017 after winning three state titles with Loren Montgomery at Bixby.
He redshirted as a freshman and appeared in 13 games on defense and special teams in 2018. Over his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, Evers started in eight of the 21 games he appeared in and tallied 15 total tackles. Year 4 in 2021 proved his finest yet as Evers exploded for 21 tackles, including six for loss with three sacks as a key cog on the interior of the Cowboys' best-in-the-nation defensive line.
With Antwine headed to the pros and Jernigan in the SEC, Evers' return represents needed stability up the middle for OSU in 2022.