The Senior PGA Championship is at a familiar course for former OSU golfer Scott Verplank

Former Oklahoma State golfer Scott Verplank didn’t have to travel far for this year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

The Edmond resident is a short drive away from the Southern Hills Country Club, where the Senior PGA is being hosted. Verplank is no stranger to Southern Hills, estimating that he’s played the course between 20 to 25 times throughout his golfing career.

Verplank said playing well at a course in an area that he’s so familiar with would make it even more special for him.

“It would be awesome,” Verplank said. “Southern Hills is such an iconic place. The people of Tulsa are great. There are lots of Oklahoma State people here, which will be good. I think it’ll be very exciting. It’s up to me to figure out how to play again.”

Verplank has represented OSU well since helping the Cowboys win the 1983 national title. He became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in nearly 30 years when he won the 1985 Western Open. Verplank has five PGA Tour victories and one international win since going pro in 1986 and still keeps tabs on his alma mater that just won the golf regional last week.