STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s back is up against the wall.

Figuratively speaking, of course, but during the back half of the season, it’s a phrase OSU coach Mike Boynton has used when describing other teams in the Big 12.

There’s a sense of desperation as teams fight for positioning in the conference in the final week of regular season play, with the Cowboys no exception. And with OSU (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) having lost its past five games, the Cowboys are in the same position.

“I think the guys are obviously disappointed we haven’t finished games better,” Boynton said. “The reality is, we need to win a game if we want to get to the tournament. We probably need to win more than one game.”

In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology, the Cowboys slipped to one of the next four teams out, ahead of Clemson, Charleston and Oregon. Arizona State, North Carolina, Michigan and Utah State all slot above OSU, but remain out of the field of 68 teams.

The Cowboys’ final regular season shot comes Saturday at 5 p.m. against Texas Tech in Lubbock, before OSU travels to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament.

“We’ve just got to shake this one off and keep playing,” OSU guard John-Michael Wright said after losing to Baylor. “There’s still a lot of basketball left to play, and we’re keeping our heads high at the moment.”

Smith expected; Cisse questionable: OSU forwards Tyreek Smith and Moussa Cisse exited Monday’s game against Baylor early, both appearing to suffer leg injuries late in the game.

Boynton said the Cowboys expect Smith to play Saturday but wouldn’t commit to Cisse, who currently is practicing at 50%.

For Cisse — who has missed considerable time dealing with a left ankle injury this season — his injury was sustained late in the second half on the same leg while taking a charge.

Baylor’s Jalen Bridges landed on top of Cisse’s leg as he went for a layup, resulting in the 7-foot-1 center needing help to the bench.

“It just hits; it doesn’t twist or turn or anything,” Boynton said of the injury. “I think it was more what they call a bruise, so it’s sore but no structural anything.”

As for Smith, who exited Monday’s game with a sprained ankle, the senior forward was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Scouting the Red Raiders: In the Cowboys’ first meeting against Texas Tech, the Red Raiders were without freshman guard Pop Isaacs and senior forward Fardaws Aimaq, leading to a 71-68 loss for TTU.

Both are expected to play Saturday, with Isaacs averaging 11.4 points per game and Aimaq grabbing 8.3 rebounds per contest. On Tuesday against Kansas, Aimaq finished with 18 rebounds.

After starting conference play with eight straight losses, the Red Raiders have won four of its past six, including victories against No. 6 Texas and No. 12 Iowa State in Lubbock.

“They’re a team with rejuvenated life,” Boynton said. “It’s the gift and curse of this conference. It’s hard to navigate. It’s hard to get out of a rut. They’re playing with a lot of courage and confidence now.”

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

5 p.m. Saturday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

TV/Radio: ESPN2, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 16-14, 7-10 Big 12; TTU 16-14, 5-12

Last meeting: On Feb. 8, 2023, OSU defeated Texas Tech 71-68 in Stillwater.