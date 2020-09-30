The Picker: Maybe no one is any good in college football?

Three thoughts from The Picker before serving up this week’s games:

1, It’s possible that no one is any good in college football.

Defending national champ LSU coughed up a hairball, giving up 44 points and 623 passing yards to Mississippi State. Talk radio in the bayou must be just this side of amazing.

2, If your favorite team lost and you need someone to blame, you could do worse than studio analysts who wear colorful “skinny” pants. You know who you are.

3, The NBA Finals spilling over into football season seems bizarre.

Speaking of the NBA, Thunder fans may have turned an important page in finally realizing that life goes on after players leave. Initially, it was sort of an embarrassing relationship between fans and star players, like a person desperate to keep a first love. Please don’t leave! We’ll put you in the state hall of fame! If you’re a superstar, play however you want and we’ll give you unconditional love!

More enjoyable and more satisfying: Play team ball and let's see how far you can go.

The Picks