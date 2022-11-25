'The perfect spot': At OSU, kicker Tanner Brown found what he was looking for

STILLWATER — Tanner Brown bet on himself, and it paid off.

Seeking a college destination where he could make an impact, Brown contacted coaches at schools across the country. He sent video of him kicking, hoping to establish a connection and get an opportunity.

“I would go through kickers in my class (on Twitter) and I would just follow all the coaches they're following … or anybody that had their DMs open or that would call me back and give me an opportunity,” he said. “I would just send my film to anybody.”

The message varied from coach to coach, but the sentiment was the same: Brown wanted a chance. The only response came from Oklahoma State special teams analyst M.K. Taylor, who sent his phone number and sparked a dialogue that eventually resulted in Brown coming to Stillwater.

“I was just looking for an opportunity and I was going to take the best scenario,” Brown said. “This is what worked out.”

A California native whose previous stops were at College of the Canyons and UNLV, Brown was a walk-on added to the roster to handle kickoffs. He became much more, emerging as a reliable placekicker who is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award.

“I’m really grateful for the experience,” he said. “I think I needed it in my life. I think after high school, kids need to get out of their hometown and get in a different situation and a different setting."

Brown, who will be among the seniors recognized before Saturday’s home finale against West Virginia, took over as OSU’s kickoff specialist in the second game last season and as the primary placekicker for the final 10 games.

“I was going to come in and play, so I kind of had to mentally prepare myself for it before it even started,” he said. “Just like going on the field, you have to make the kick before you even get out there. So it’s kind of the same mindset.”

After making 17 of 21 field goals last year, Brown became a more valuable weapon this season while the Cowboys have struggled to finish drives. He has made 22 of his previous 23 attempts and is one of three FBS kickers with at least 20 attempts and a 95% success rate.

Brown made a career long 52-yarder at TCU last month, and he’s never missed a point-after attempt in 75 tries.

“He kind of brought himself and has developed into a really, really good player,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We did not know what we had when he came here, as far as kicking.”

Two years in Stillwater have been memorable for Brown, who made a name for himself and will pursue a career in the NFL next year.

“I think it’s been perfect because it feels like home,” he said. “It’s a great atmosphere and it’s a great culture, so it’s just been the perfect spot for me.”