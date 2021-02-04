The OSU men's basketball game against Texas Tech has been moved to Feb. 22

Oklahoma State men’s basketball will host Texas Tech on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m., the Big 12 announced on Thursday.

The game has been moved up a day from its original scheduled date of Feb. 23 and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The Cowboys won their first conference game of the season with an 82-77 overtime win at Texas Tech on Jan. 2. OSU will try to complete the regular-season sweep in the rematch at home.

OSU will end the regular season by playing three games in six days instead of three games in five days. The Cowboys will play two Bedlam games against Oklahoma on Feb. 25 and Feb. 27 to close out the regular-season schedule.

