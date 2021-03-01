The No. 1 recruit in the state, Kendal Daniels, signs with Oklahoma State

Beggs defensive back Kendal Daniels announced his commitment to OSU on Monday.
Tulsa World file
The state of Oklahoma’s No. 1 rated 2021 football prospect is heading to Oklahoma State.
Beggs High School safety Kendal Daniels announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Monday shortly after being released from his Letter of Intent to Texas A&M. OSU announced Daniels to its signing class Monday evening.
Daniels is a four-star prospect who is rated the No. 101 recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has done a solid job building the OSU defense. The defense was the highlight of the team last season and adding Daniels will only add to OSU’s talented secondary.
Daniels is expected to play safety for OSU.
