The No. 1 recruit in the state, Kendal Daniels, commits to Oklahoma State
The No. 1 recruit in the state, Kendal Daniels, commits to Oklahoma State

Beggs defensive back Kendal Daniels announced his commitment to OSU on Monday. 

The state of Oklahoma’s No. 1 rated  2021 football prospect is heading to Oklahoma State.

Beggs High School safety Kendal Daniels announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Monday shortly after being released from his Letter of Intent to Texas A&M.

Daniels is a four-star prospect who is rated the No. 101 recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has done a solid job building the OSU defense. The defense was the highlight of the team last season and adding Daniels will only add to OSU’s talented secondary.

