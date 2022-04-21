'The next challenge is TCU': Cowboys focused on the present ahead of pivotal stretch of Big 12 baseball

STILLWATER — In the team room inside O’Brate Stadium, Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday was asked about the message he gave his team after the Cowboys fell to Oral Roberts in 12 innings late Tuesday night.

Specifically, in the aftermath of a 15-9 defeat in the 5:02, midweek marathon, Holliday was asked if that message at all hinged on the challenging road ahead. Beginning with this weekend’s three-game visit from TCU, OSU is about to enter the heart of its 2022 Big 12 schedule.

“That’s not relevant,” Holliday said of the upcoming stretch that features meetings with the Horned Frogs, Texas and Texas Tech — teams with three of the best five records in the Big 12 — on three of the next four weekends.

“The message to the team is go home. Go to bed. Do your homework tomorrow. Take care of your body. Get yourself prepared for practice Thursday and come compete Friday. That’s what’s in front of us. That's what we can control. And that’s really as far as we can afford to look.

“Trust me, that’s enough for us as of now.”

Entering a key stretch of Big 12 baseball over the next month, Holliday is trying to keep his Big 12-leading Cowboys (26-11, 9-3 Big 12, No. 2 Baseball America) operating one day at a time. In front of them this weekend is a clash with the 15th-ranked TCU (25-12) in Stillwater.

The second-place Horned Frogs come with wins in each of their last four games and swept Texas Tech last weekend. Friday night’s 6 p.m. battle atop the Big 12 standings also features a clash between the league’s third-leading hitter in TCU’s Tommy Sacco (.387) and Cowboys ace Justin Campbell, who leads the Big 12 with 81 strikeouts on the season.

The first in pivotal series of conference matchups that could dictate seeding at the Big 12 Championship from May 25-29, Holliday wants his team focused on the three-game set in front of them.

“The next challenge is TCU.” he said earlier this week. “We’re in a four game week. You get a chance to play at home which is great. Your goal is to win those weeks.”

Holliday’s frame of mind is steeled from his days as a player from 1996-1999 and 20-plus years now in coaching. Conveying that same perspective to his group of college-aged ballplayers each year has become an essential part of the job Holliday has done at OSU since taking over the program in 2013.

“I think if you can get kids to understand it that way, too, they don’t get caught up in looking ahead. They start to enjoy what they’re getting ready to do.

“Go have some dinner with your boys tonight and wake up tomorrow and get ready to play. If we can just do that, I think that keeps us progressing.”

For sophomore infielder Marcus Brown, the three-game home sweep at the hands of Gonzaga on the first weekend of March was a turning point.

“You start realizing the strength in your team is the team,” he said. “So really you can’t look ahead…”It’s not ‘This series is important.’ It’s ‘Today’s important. This game’s important.’”

For Holliday’s emphasis on keeping OSU focused on the now, he’s plenty aware of what lies ahead.

“I put the schedule together. It’s on a big dry erase board up there,” he said.

After TCU, the Cowboys upcoming gauntlet includes a trip to No. 20 Texas followed by a three-game set with Southeast Missouri State (25-10) from May 6-8. A home series with Texas Tech and a visit to Baylor sit the last two weekends of the regular season.

A second trip to the College World Series since Holliday’s playing days in 1999 could lie ahead for the Cowboys spring. And it's why the 10th-year coach is keeping his players focused on the here and now entering OSU’s most crucial stretch of the regular season.

“I know that’s the only way you can navigate each day is just to try to get something out of it.,” Holliday said.

