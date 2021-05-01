 Skip to main content
The New York Giants take former OSU cornerback Rodarius Williams in sixth round
CB Rodarius Williams

CB, 6-0, 189 pounds

Projected draft round: Fifth-sixth

NFL.com grade: 5.87

NFL.com comparison: N/A

NFL.com bottom line (Lance Zierlein): “His size and expected straight-line speed will work in his favor. However, Williams might be lacking the natural athletic attributes to handle press duties and the instincts needed for zone. If coaching can tighten up his press technique, he might be in consideration as a Cover 2 cornerback with the ability to step up and support the run. He's become better at staying in phase with the route and can be a handful to deal with on 50-50 throws due to his size and physical nature. Finding a good scheme fit will be key, but he has a decent chance of earning a spot as a backup.”

Rodarius Williams is officially an NFL cornerback after the Giants took him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Williams emerged as a lockdown corner at Oklahoma State. He didn’t allow a single touchdown in 255 coverage snaps last season, according to PFF Stats. He ranks sixth in OSU history with 31 career pass breakups.

Williams also showed his durability as a four-year starter whose 48 consecutive starts is the longest streak in school history. He joins his younger brother Greedy in the NFL who is a cornerback for the Cleveland Browns. Greedy was drafted out of LSU in 2019.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

