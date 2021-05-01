The New York Giants take former OSU cornerback Rodarius Williams in sixth round

Rodarius Williams is officially an NFL cornerback after the Giants took him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Williams emerged as a lockdown corner at Oklahoma State. He didn’t allow a single touchdown in 255 coverage snaps last season, according to PFF Stats. He ranks sixth in OSU history with 31 career pass breakups.

Williams also showed his durability as a four-year starter whose 48 consecutive starts is the longest streak in school history. He joins his younger brother Greedy in the NFL who is a cornerback for the Cleveland Browns. Greedy was drafted out of LSU in 2019.

