STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s 2021 football season draws to a close in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday when the ninth-ranked Cowboys meet No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Jan. 1 clash with the Fighting Irish marks OSU’s fifth New Year’s Six bowl game appearance under coach Mike Gundy and its first since the 2016 Sugar Bowl. A win over Notre Dame would hand the Cowboys their second 12-win season in program history. And a full decade after OSU finished its 2011 Big 12 title winning season with a 41-38 victory over Stanford, the Cowboys have a shot to cap their best season since with victory in the desert once again.

OSU’s path to the 2022 Fiesta Bowl has been built on small moments, from a 21-point fourth quarter against Tulsa to inches short at Iowa State to fourth and goal in the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game. With the Cowboys set to arrive in Arizona on Monday ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl finale, here’s a look back at the moments and games that got them there:

LD Brown’s kickoff return touchdown vs Tulsa (Sept. 11)

OSU stared down the barrel of its first loss to TU in Stillwater since 1951 trailing the Hurricane 17-14 with just under 11 minutes remaining in Week 2. Then LD Brown sprinted through TU’s special teams unit for a 98-yard return score that marked the Cowboys’ longest since 2014 before Brennan Presley topped it with his 100-yard Bedlam return on Nov. 27.

Brown’s return touchdown was part of a 21-point fourth quarter that took OSU to 2-0 in the 28-23 win.

Jason Taylor II’s blocked kick at Boise State (Sept. 18)

The 2021 season bolstered Jason Taylor II as a playmaker and the redshirt junior safety kicked things off on the road in Week 3.

The Cowboys budding defense blanked Boise State on their blue turf after halftime, but the second half shutout was in jeopardy when Jonah Delmas lined up for the 36-yard go-ahead field goal with 2:05 remaining. Taylor’s hand — or three of his fingers to be exact — got in the way, sending Delmas’ kick wide left and propelling to 21-20 win and out of nonconference play unbeaten.

First half scoring explosion vs Kansas State (Sept. 25)

The Cowboys had yet to score more than 28 points in a game over the first three weeks of 2021 before OSU dropped 31 on visiting Kansas State before halftime in its 2021 Big 12 opener.

The Cowboys wracked up 21 first quarter points on a Spencer Sanders rushing score, a Brennan Presley first touchdown reception of the season and a Malcolm Rodriguez scoop and score in the Wildcats’ end zone. A Tay Martin touchdown grab and an Alex Hale field goal sent OSU to the locker room up 31-13. OSU went scoreless after halftime and didn’t score a third quarter touchdown until Oct. 30, but Week 4’s first half onslaught marked a breakthrough for Kasey Dunn’s offense.

Jason Taylor’s pick-six at Texas (Oct. 16)

The Longhorns led 17-3 in the second quarter and were knocking on the door for more before Taylor’s playmaking knack again turned up when he intercepted Texas’ Casey Thompson and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown with 5:13 remaining before halftime.

The momentum-shifting pick-six marked the fourth longest in program history and kickstarted the Cowboys, who came from behind to top the Longhorns 32-24 with a 16-point fourth quarter.

Presley falls inches short in Ames (Oct. 23)

The first of OSU’s two losses this fall came on the road at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium.

After yet another scoreless third quarter, the Cowboys led 21-17 with 8:36 to go after Sanders’ 25-yard strike to Martin before ack-to-back Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Breece Hall restored the Cyclones’ advantage three minutes and seven seconds later. OSU drove 34 yards into Iowa State territory on the potential go-ahead drive before Sanders’ screen pass to Presley on fourth and 2 came up just short.

The tight spot stood upon replay review and sent the Cowboys home with their first loss in 2021.

Eight sacks at West Virginia (Nov. 6)

OSU traveled to Morgantown and mauled the Mountaineers, collecting eight of their best-in-the-nation 55 sacks on the season in the 24-3 Week 10 win at West Virginia.

Brock Martin and Devin Harper each recorded a pair, and Kody Waltersheid, Tyler Lacy, Collin Oliver and Taylor got in on the act, too. Their eight combined sacks marked the most in a game for the Cowboys in the Mike Gundy era and their highest tally since 1998 in the highlight performance of one of OSU’s most illustrious pass rushing campaigns.

Cowboys run all over TCU on Barry Sanders’ night (Nov. 13)

On the night OSU unveiled Barry Sanders’ statue outside of Boone Pickens Stadium and inducted the 1988 Heisman Trophy winner into the Ring of Honor, the Cowboys unleashed a worthy rushing performance in their 63-17 win over the Horned Frogs.

Nine OSU ball carriers ran 63 times for 447 yards and eight rushing scores as OSU improved to 9-1, led by Dominic Richardson’s season-high 134 yards. Jaylen Warren ran in three touchdowns on the night he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his debut season for the Cowboys and freshman Jaden Nixon introduced himself with his 63-yard rushing score.

OSU shuts out Texas Tech in Lubbock (Nov. 20)

If the Cowboys’ eight-sack effort at West Virginia was its most imposing this fall, the shutout against the Red Raiders was the most suffocating.

OSU went to Texas Tech in Week 12 and limited the Red Raiders to 31 first half yards and 108 for the game, shutting the hosts on their home turf for the first time since 1987. The Cowboys held the Red Raiders to 25 yards on the ground and sacked Texas Tech quarterbacks four times in the 23-0 win as OSU clinched its spot in the Dec. 4 Big 12 title game.

Collin Oliver’s game-clinching Bedlam sack (Nov. 27)

After the calamitous third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys someway, somehow led 37-33 late in the latest edition of Bedlam. Yet after Caleb Williams 56-yard run to the OSU 24-yard line, the Sooners appeared ready to break Cowboys spirits once again in the final minute of regulation.

But Williams followed his fear-inducing scamper with three consecutive incompletions, setting up the fourth down play that saw freshman defensive end Collin Oliver crawl along the turf and pull down Williams, sealing OSU’s first Bedlam win since 2014.

Dezmon Jackson falls inches short in Arlington (Dec. 4)

At the end of it all at AT&T Stadium — after Baylor’s 21-point first half and Sanders’ four interceptions — the Cowboys had a chance, running seven plays from the Bears goal line in the final eight minutes. They couldn’t come up with the go-ahead touchdown.

The final play saw Dezmon Jackson take the handoff and break right. Bears safety Jairon McVea stalked him the whole way and forced Jackson outside. And when the third-year rusher reached for the pylon he was inches short, wiping out the Cowboys’ Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hopes and likely sealing OSU’s destination in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.

