The game is slowing down for Brennan Presley in his first spring ball

Oklahoma State football had its first spring practice with pads on Tuesday, and head coach Mike Gundy said getting reps are important for players like sophomore receiver Brennan Presley, who missed out on spring ball his freshman year.
Presley caught six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-34 win over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl last season. He only had one catch for seven yards and a 9-yard touchdown run on the year heading into that game.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented college football programs from having spring practices, and Gundy said missing that time forced Presley to play catch-up his freshman year.
“He might have hit that at game five, but we didn’t have spring ball,” Gundy said. “So he played two months — September, October — catching up figuring out what’s going on. If you remember watching our games, he would do things in the game and then like drop the ball. He was in the right spot but things just moved fast because he didn’t get last spring. He finally started to come on at the end of November, and then had a good bowl game. All those reps started adding up.”
Presley, a former Bixby High School standout, is getting the reps he needs this spring but he said the extra time is also allowing him to get a deeper understanding of the playbook. The game is starting to slow down for him heading into his second year.
“The speed of college is a lot faster than the speed of high school,” Presley said. “The more you get reps, the more you will understand things and just get a knack of what certain things are. The more reps I got in the bowl game, the more I caught on to things, so that’s just how it went.”
The OSU receiver room lost veterans Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner from last year. Presley is expected to play a major role in replacing those pieces, and his breakout performance in the bowl game showed he has the talent to do so.
Presley will be a huge asset for the Cowboys, especially in the open field. He’s already shown he has big-time playmaking skills and OSU will need that after losing its biggest playmaker in Wallace. Presley will have the necessary reps under his belt to start the year off strong.
“He can catch it. He can run it. He can throw it and do a lot of things,” Gundy said. “He’s got his speed down now. I think he was a 4.51 guy. We need to be able to bring him into the offense in different ways because he’s so versatile and he’s a quick learner. But again, this is not an easy game to learn without quality reps and with him not being in that spring took him until the middle of November to get him going instead of what could have been the middle of September.”
Despite being a sophomore, Presley is showing himself to be a leader in the receiving room. Getting the extra time with his teammates during this spring practice will help to continue developing his leadership skills.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s kind of weird,” Presley said of becoming a leader. “When you have people older than you or just as young as I am, sometimes you think you haven’t earned this right to be that leader or be that person. It’s not really for me trying to lead other guys but just every single day trying to come in and attack the day and just be that person. If it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, don’t force anything.”