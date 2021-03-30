The game is slowing down for Brennan Presley in his first spring ball

“The speed of college is a lot faster than the speed of high school,” Presley said. “The more you get reps, the more you will understand things and just get a knack of what certain things are. The more reps I got in the bowl game, the more I caught on to things, so that’s just how it went.”

The OSU receiver room lost veterans Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner from last year. Presley is expected to play a major role in replacing those pieces, and his breakout performance in the bowl game showed he has the talent to do so.

Presley will be a huge asset for the Cowboys, especially in the open field. He’s already shown he has big-time playmaking skills and OSU will need that after losing its biggest playmaker in Wallace. Presley will have the necessary reps under his belt to start the year off strong.

“He can catch it. He can run it. He can throw it and do a lot of things,” Gundy said. “He’s got his speed down now. I think he was a 4.51 guy. We need to be able to bring him into the offense in different ways because he’s so versatile and he’s a quick learner. But again, this is not an easy game to learn without quality reps and with him not being in that spring took him until the middle of November to get him going instead of what could have been the middle of September.”