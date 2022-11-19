The five early plays that defined the Cowboys' loss to the Sooners

NORMAN — As the referees pulled the two neon orange chains out at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, both sides pleaded their case.

Oklahoma State players pointed their hands signaling a first down. Oklahoma opposed, clamoring for a turnover on downs. It was close. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders had delivered a quick strike to wide receiver Braydon Johnson, but the spot looked short.

And as the chains were trotted out to the 20-yard line, it was confirmed the Sooners were correct. Minutes into the second half of the 117th Bedlam game on Saturday night in Norman, the Cowboys couldn't catch a break.

And after the Sooners hopped out to a hefty, four-score lead in the first quarter, they cruised to a 28-13 win against OSU, despite the Cowboys scoring the final 13 points of the game.

OU (6-5 overall, 3-5 Big 12) jumped out to a quick lead, scoring all 28 of its points in the first quarter, and not allowing the Cowboys to find the end zone until late in the third quarter.

Here are the five pivotal plays early that defined the game early in the first half.

1Q – 13:43 | Dillon Gabriel scores on a 2-yard rush

On the Sooners’ first snap of the game, Gabriel fanned on a pass intended for receiver Brayden Willis, but completed his next four throws — tallying completions of 13, 7, 20 and 33 yards — to set up the Sooners at the 2-yard line.

Gabriel would keep the goal-line snap, scoring the first touchdown of the game and moving OU 75 yards in less than two minutes.

1Q – 9:44 | Gabriel completes a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jalil Farooq

After forcing the Cowboys into a three-and-out on their opening possession, OU took nine plays to march 93 yards down the field, capped off with a 30-yard touchdown to Jalil Farooq.

On second-and-6, Farooq’s route took him up the OSU sideline, slipping past cornerback Korie Black and the rest of the Cowboys secondary. The busted coverage allowed Gabriel to find his wide-open receiver and score on the 30-yard pass.

"They hit us on a couple good plays on offense," OSU coach Mike Gundy said.

With just over five minutes elapsed, the Sooners offense had scored two touchdowns and 168 yards.

1Q – 9:38 | Spencer Sanders is intercepted by C.J. Coldon

Trailing 14-0, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders dropped back on the first play of the Cowboys’ second possession, lofting a deep pass intended for Jaden Bray.

Instead, a miscommunication occurred, with Bray cutting back toward Sanders. The ball floated toward Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon, who made an over-the-shoulder interception at midfield.

This wouldn’t be the only miscommunication between Sanders and his receivers in the game, with the senior QB overthrowing receivers Bryson Green and John Paul Richardson.

The Sooners would go three-and-out before intercepting Sanders again a drive later, resulting in a 2-yard touchdown run by OU running back Eric Gray to bolster the Sooners’ lead 21-0.

"Offensively, we couldn't get a lot going and couldn't finish," Gundy said.

1Q – 1:09 | OU's Drake Stoops hauls in a 23-yard touchdown

Stoops made big contributions in the first quarter — including a diving, 33-yard reception over OSU safety Sean Michael Flanagan on the first Sooners possession — but he capped off the four-touchdown quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass.

With less than two minutes remaining, Gabriel found Stoops down the OSU sideline, similar to his touchdown pass to Farooq earlier in the quarter. Stoops again made the reception over Flanagan.

2Q – 12:32 | Sanders again intercepted on a throw to Bray

On the cusp of the red zone for the first time, Sanders uncorked a pass intended for Bray that he would have caught in stride and scored on.

But safety Billy Bowman jumped the route, intercepting Sanders and returning it 8 yards. The Sooners wouldn’t convert the turnover into points, but the play would stall OSU’s best chance to score up to that point, and result in the Cowboys trailing 28-3 at the half.