The first game in O'Brate Stadium is set for Feb. 23

Oklahoma State will break in the new O’Brate Stadium on Feb. 23 against Little Rock, the Cowboys announced on Monday.
OSU will start the season with a three-game road series at Sam Houston from Feb. 19-21 before its home opener.
Thirty-three of OSU’s 51 regular-season games will be home games. Ticket information for the 2021 season hasn’t been released yet. Twenty-two of OSU’s home games will be aired on Big 12 Now through ESPN+.
The Cowboys have five games scheduled against Oklahoma with the first meeting being a non-conference matchup at home on March 30. The game at Norman on May 11 will also be a nonconference matchup.
The three consecutive Bedlam games will start in Stillwater on April 30 with the next two games on May 1 and May 2 being in Norman.