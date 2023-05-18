STILLWATER — Chance Marek might be the most important piece on Oklahoma State’s softball coaching staff.

But you wouldn’t know it.

Marek, OSU’s strength and conditioning coach since 2021, isn’t widely known. A search on the Cowgirls’ official website pulls up a page with only his name and position.

No photo. No description. No background information.

Yet, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski is always excited to talk about him.

“They can talk people off the cliff when they think everything is awful,” Gajewski said of strength coaches. “They can ramp it up to make sure that they know it’s not awful. He’s a part of my coaching staff. Like, he’s not the strength coach, he’s a part of our coaching staff.”

But the most important factor is what Marek doesn’t have to do.

As the Cowgirls open postseason play at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater against Maryland-Baltimore County on Friday at 3 p.m., Marek’s only been focused on one team this whole season.

The Cowgirls. In fact, Marek might be the one softball-only strength coach in the entire country.

“It’s pretty rare,” Marek told the Tulsa World. “I can’t say that with 100% certainty, but it’s probably a 95% certainty. If I’m not the only one, then there’s one or two more out there probably.”

One of a kind

When Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl entered the transfer portal last summer, several things instantly drew her to OSU.

She’d been recruited by Gajewski when he was still an assistant at Florida. She took notice of the pedigree the Cowgirls were establishing. Then, there was also the draw of Marek.

“I think you can get better. I think you can get more fit,” Gajewski told her. “That’s only going to help you stay healthy. We got a guy you can go see all day long, whatever fits your schedule. He’s softball only.”

It was a luxury Kilfoyl wasn’t even afforded at Alabama.

At that point, Kilfoyl was coming off hip labrum surgery. A softball-only strength and conditioning coach would be a massive help to return to the field and not miss any time.

“He’s always asking us how we’re feeling and what he can do to help us and he’s 100% all into us,” Kilfoyl said. “That’s something really special.”

It goes beyond Kilfoyl.

“Being around him, he brings a cool energy that the girls kinda feed off of,” OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell said. “So having him around every day, we’re very grateful.”

A huge recruiting tool

The position was always there. But it wasn’t a strength position designed only to work with softball. Instead, several other sports were added to the job description.

After the former strength coach Wes Ulm stepped away, Gajewski was given permission to hire a softball-only strength coach. He reached out to former baseball colleagues he knew.

The search parameters were simple. He wanted someone well-versed in the “throwing athlete” and knowledgeable with shoulders.

He landed on Marek.

“It’s always been a full-time gig, but you had to have track as well,” Gajewski said. “Or you had to have something else over here. I mean, Chance has 25 athletes, and he tells me what he needs each week.”

Since being brought on in 2021, Marek’s kept the Cowgirls relatively healthy. A Texas native, Marek’s work experience revolved around softball and baseball.

He interned for TCU strength coach Zach Dechant. He spent almost a decade at Sam Houston, helping with softball and seven other sports. Now, he’s focused on only 25 athletes.

“The good thing was you worked like with the strength department, and they had your back, but you were drug in a lot of different directions, different things each head coach wanted,” Marek said. “So, the idea of working with one team is you kind of get to specialize in.”

The benefits don’t end with Marek’s strength and conditioning work. His impact trickles into recruiting.

The Cowgirls don’t have a massive, new stadium to display with potential recruits. An upgrade is in the works under OSU’s new athletic vision plan, but things could take years before work even begins.

Until then, the uniqueness of Marek’s role is often showcased.

“When I bring recruits in, I drop them off with Chance,” Gajewski said. “I don’t sit in there and try to help him. You’ve got to fall in love with him and what he does and all his stuff. It’s hard.”

Marek understands that.

“I’m not being pulled with a sport here, a sport there,” Marek said. “My only interest is softball, being able to be invested in them is a huge recruiting tool.”