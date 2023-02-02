STILLWATER — Oklahoma State travels to Arlington, Texas, for the second annual Bout at the Ballpark event on Friday against No. 6 Michigan at Globe Life Field.

The No. 11 Cowboys last wrestled the Wolverines in 2004, winning 20-13. In six all-time meetings against UM, OSU has won all six.

Oklahoma State vs. Michigan

TV: Rokfin

Radio: 93.7 KSPI-FM

Records: OSU 9-2, UM 9-2

Three storylines

Young finding rhythm

OSU faced two ranked opponents this past weekend, defeating No. 15 Northern Iowa and losing to No. 4 Iowa State in consecutive duals. But, 141-pounder Carter Young – who entered with a 7-8 record on the season – capitalized in both of his duals.

Young scored a 15-7 major decision against UNI’s Cael Happel, then ranked No. 8 in the country, and followed up with a 3-0 win against ISU’s Casey Swiderski, ranked No. 19. Young would earn Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors for the first time in his career with the performances, and the first OSU wrestler this season to win the honor.

Now ranked No. 22, Young will face another ranked opponent Friday in Arlington. He is projected to wrestle against Michigan’s No. 25 Cole Mattin, who is 12-6 this season.

What’s going on at 125?

Regular starter Trevor Mastrogiovanni has missed the past four duals for the Cowboys with an undisclosed injury. In his place, Zach Blankenship, a true freshman from Bixby, has filled in.

Blankenship has lost all four of his matches in the past two weeks, with two opponents scoring major decisions on him. “He’s just physically overmatched right now,” OSU coach John Smith said.

Smith said reserve 125-pounder, Reece Witcraft, could make an appearance for OSU in the upcoming duals.

Heavyweight battle

OSU heavyweight Konner Doucet is expected to wrestle the No. 1 wrestler in the weight class on Friday.

UM’s Mason Parris is currently 21-0 this season, having recorded 11 falls, two technical falls and two major decisions for the Wolverines. Doucet, the No. 24 heavyweight, is 3-3 against ranked opponents this season.

During last week’s trip to Iowa, Doucet sat out in place Kyle Haas in OSU’s loss to the Cyclones, a move Smith said was strategic because of Haas’ offense.