The Cowboys look to remain unscathed during a tough five-game stretch with a win at No. 3 Baylor

March Madness is here and Oklahoma State’s final regular-season stretch has already put the Cowboys in postseason mode.

The unprecedented frequency of postponed games across college basketball because of the pandemic has forced OSU to end the regular season with five games against top-25 opponents. Three are against top-10 teams and only two are home games.

The Cowboys made it through the first three games unscathed. OSU beat a No. 18 Texas Tech team in overtime at home, then traveled to Norman to beat then-No. 7 Oklahoma in overtime before beating the No. 16 Sooners at home to sweep Bedlam just two days later.

The competition doesn’t get any easier for OSU in the final two games. The Pokes will play at No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday before closing the regular season at No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday, just four days before the start of the Big 12 conference tournament. The final two games were added to the end of the schedule after both were postponed earlier this season.

It’s a brutal regular-season ending but OSU coach Mike Boynton welcomes the challenge and said he isn’t concerned about his players being emotionally drained from the recent close games.