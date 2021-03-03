The Cowboys look to remain unscathed during a tough five-game stretch with a win at No. 3 Baylor

March Madness is here and Oklahoma State’s final regular-season stretch has already put the Cowboys in postseason mode.
The unprecedented frequency of postponed games across college basketball because of the pandemic has forced OSU to end the regular season with five games against top-25 opponents. Three are against top-10 teams and only two are home games.
The Cowboys made it through the first three games unscathed. OSU beat a No. 18 Texas Tech team in overtime at home, then traveled to Norman to beat then-No. 7 Oklahoma in overtime before beating the No. 16 Sooners at home to sweep Bedlam just two days later.
The competition doesn’t get any easier for OSU in the final two games. The Pokes will play at No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday before closing the regular season at No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday, just four days before the start of the Big 12 conference tournament. The final two games were added to the end of the schedule after both were postponed earlier this season.
It’s a brutal regular-season ending but OSU coach Mike Boynton welcomes the challenge and said he isn’t concerned about his players being emotionally drained from the recent close games.
“It’s March. We’re playing relevant, meaningful basketball games,” Boynton said. “I don’t worry about that. What I worry about is keeping our guys in the moment. Focusing on not the challenge, not 'why do we have to go play these two games, why did we get the short end of the stick?' No, we have an opportunity to go play one of the best teams in the country on Thursday on the road. I think we’ve played OK on the road for the most part. I look forward to seeing our guys get prepared to go up there and play a team that’s going to be well-prepared and that’s going to give us a great challenge.”
When Baylor played at OSU Jan. 23, the Pokes didn’t have Cade Cunningham or Rondel Walker available. OSU still held a six-point lead by halftime and the game was tied with 11:39 remaining before the Bears took control and ended with an 81-66 win.
OSU will take the court Thursday against a Baylor team that just clinched its first regular-season Big 12 title while the Bears will face an OSU squad whose five-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the conference. The Cowboys have also won four straight games against top-25 opponents, including two of its three wins against top-10 teams.
Cunningham scored 40 points to beat OU in the first Bedlam game, but the Cowboys showed in the rematch how they can rely on other guys to help get the win even when Cunningham scores a modest 15 points.
The two games Cunningham missed against Baylor and Iowa State helped the Cowboys show their ability to compete with a complete roster.
“I think particularly that stretch of two games where (Cunningham) didn’t play, Kalib Boone and (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe) kind of became more of a force,” Boynton said. “No question that that’s been something we’ve tried to build on since he’s been back and I think our guys, for the most part, have learned how the parts work together a little bit better.”
Three games after Baylor played at OSU, the Bears had three weeks of no competition because of a COVID-19 shutdown. Baylor lost its first game of the season at Kansas in its second game back but earned a 94-89 win at No. 6 West Virginia in a highly competitive matchup Tuesday.
“That goes to show you the strength of our conference,” Boynton said. “That looked like an Elite Eight game watching it. That’s the way I felt watching that game between those two.”
There isn’t a whole lot either team can take from the first matchup in January. Baylor didn’t get to see Cunningham up close and Boynton didn’t get any glimpse of how the Bears will approach guarding him. Baylor's consistent play clashing with OSU's current hot streak should make for an exciting game. Especially since two Big 12 Player of the Year candidates in Cunningham and Baylor's Jared Butler will be going head-to-head for the first time this season.
“It’s a great challenge for us,” Boynton said. “They’re still one of the premier teams. It’s going to be hard for them to fall off the No. 1 seed line for the tournament. So it’s an opportunity for us to see how we stack up with having Cade available for us.”