The Cowboys are embracing the Bedlam challenge

OSU freshman Cade Cunningham, a projected top pick in the 2021 NBA draft, will most likely be playing his only two Bedlam games in what is expected to be a short college career. Cunningham isn't bashful about the rivalry, either. He likes playing when the lights are brighter, he said.

“When there’s more people out there watching, when there’s something else on the line it only makes it more fun,” he said. “Makes you want to compete harder. Having a game like this is huge and for it to be my first time being able to play in it, I definitely want to go in there and respect the game and compete for everybody that me and my teammates are representing.”

Cunningham grew up in Arlington, Texas and remembers hearing about the Bedlam rivalry as a kid. He knows how much this game means to sports fans in the state of Oklahoma and he is excited to leave his mark on the rivalry.

“No matter how it goes, being able to say that I’ve experienced that and played in that game is something that I’m forever going to remember,” Cunningham said. “I’m always going to be able to live with this game so I’m excited. I’m really excited, for sure.”