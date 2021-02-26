The Cowboys are embracing the Bedlam challenge

It’s Bedlam time and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton isn’t shying away from it.
The University of Oklahoma will host the Cowboys at 2 p.m. Saturday before playing again in Stillwater at 8 p.m. Monday.
“We don’t like them,” Boynton said. “That’s how I feel and we’re going to go try to win the game. … I embrace competition. We want to win. I don’t think there is anything wrong with saying that. I don’t know why anybody would say it’s not important. What are we playing for? The game does mean more to our fans. It’s just the reality. I’ve always tried to be pretty honest about it.”
Some coaches like to approach a rivalry game like it’s just another game, but not Boynton. Embracing a rivalry like Bedlam should be fun, he said. Just because Boynton is blunt about his feelings for Bedlam doesn’t mean he lacks respect for the No. 7 Sooners.
“We know they’ve had a really good season,” he said of OU. “Coach (Lon) Kruger is one of the best in the country and I’m sure he’ll have his guys ready certainly after coming off what I’m sure was a disappointing loss on the road for them. It’s going to be a really hard game for us. They’ve got some seniors who will be playing in their last home Bedlam game and I’m sure it’ll mean as much to them as it does for us to go up there and try to compete as well as we possibly can.”
OSU freshman Cade Cunningham, a projected top pick in the 2021 NBA draft, will most likely be playing his only two Bedlam games in what is expected to be a short college career. Cunningham isn't bashful about the rivalry, either. He likes playing when the lights are brighter, he said.
“When there’s more people out there watching, when there’s something else on the line it only makes it more fun,” he said. “Makes you want to compete harder. Having a game like this is huge and for it to be my first time being able to play in it, I definitely want to go in there and respect the game and compete for everybody that me and my teammates are representing.”
Cunningham grew up in Arlington, Texas and remembers hearing about the Bedlam rivalry as a kid. He knows how much this game means to sports fans in the state of Oklahoma and he is excited to leave his mark on the rivalry.
“No matter how it goes, being able to say that I’ve experienced that and played in that game is something that I’m forever going to remember,” Cunningham said. “I’m always going to be able to live with this game so I’m excited. I’m really excited, for sure.”
The Cowboys already had a tough home stretch ending with No. 18 Texas Tech followed by back-to-back games against the No. 7 team in the country. But the final regular-season stretch got even harder with the rescheduling of No. 2 Baylor March 4 and No. 10 West Virginia March 6.
The Cowboys aren’t shying away from that challenge but right now, their only focus is taking care of OU.
“We understand that the people in this state are going to show up to work on Monday or show up to church on Sunday and be talking about what happened (Saturday),” Boynton said. “And that’s pretty cool. …Half the state will feel really good and half the state will be going into church praying that their team gets better for the Monday game.”