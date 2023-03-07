"This speaks to the resiliency of the kids": Owasso had a 3-6 start to this season, with a difficult holiday season with illness, but now have a berth in the 6A state tournament. In this week's episode, Bill Haisten hosts Rams basketball coach Brian Montonati and his freshman son, Jalen Montonati. The two talk about the season's turnaround; the son-father dynamic; which programs are recruiting Jalen (Coach once played for Eddie Sutton at Oklahoma State) and more.
Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify
Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify
In this week's episode, Barry Lewis analyzes the state tournament being held this week, plus offers some thoughts on the new rules changes in Major League Baseball.
Photos: Owasso upsets Broken Arrow in 63-59 overtime win
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's EJ Lewis carries off the Class 6A area basketball tournament game plaque after Owasso beat Broken Arrow with a score of 63-59 in overtime at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Jalen Montonati tries to block Broken Arrow's Connor Dow's shot during the first quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Ethan Ellison makes a slam dunk during the first quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Ethan Ellison makes a slam dunk during the first quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Brandon Mann takes a jump shot past Broken Arrow's Dason Cook during the second quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Boden Williams takes a jump shot under Broken Arrow's Connor Dow during the second quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Jalen Montonati tries to get a shot off under a block by Broken Arrow's David Howell during the second quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's head coach Brian Montonati and Owasso's Jalen Montonati hug after the Rams won a Class 6A area basketball tournament game against Broken Arrow with a score of 63-59 in overtime at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's head coach Brian Montonati and Owasso's Jalen Montonati embrace each other after the Rams won a Class 6A area basketball tournament game against Broken Arrow with a score of 63-59 in overtime at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
The Owasso boys basketball team poses for photos with the after Class 6A area basketball tournament game plaque after beating Broken Arrow in overtime with a score of 63-59 at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Ethan Ellison looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Dason Cook sets up a three pointer over Owasso's Jalen Montonati's block during the first quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's head coach Brian Montonati yells out a play to his players on the court during the first quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Connor Dow prepares to shoot the ball while being covered by Owasso's Koen Scott and Brandon Mann during the first quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's David Howell attempts a jump shot over Owasso's Gabe Patterson and Brandon Mann during the first quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Boden Williams takes a three point shot while being blocked by Broken Arrow's Diago Ochao during the second quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Koen Scott falls after being fouled by Broken Arrow's Justice Sutton during the second quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Gabe Patterson runs into a screen by Broken Arrow's Dason Cook during the second quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Jalen Montonati dribbles the ball down the court while being guarded by Broken Arrow's David Howell during the second quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Jalen Montonati falls while being guarded by Broken Arrow's Justice Sutton during the third quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Diago Ochao sets up a pass during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
The Broken Arrow student section reacts to a foul call during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's David Howell tries to make a shot past a block by Owasso's Boden Williams during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Connor Dow attempts a three point shot over Owasso's Gabe Patterson during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Gabe Patterson dives to get possession of a loose ball during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Connor Dow tries to score a basket over a block by Owasso's Jalen Montonati during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Jalen Montonati celebrates making a three int shot during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Owasso's Brandon Mann gets a turnover from Broken Arrow's Ethan Ellison during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Justice Sutton attempts a shot while being blocked by Owasso's Brandon Mann during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Justice Sutton falls out of bounds after being fouled by Owasso's Brandon Mann during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Players watch a shot by Broken Arrow's David Howell bounce off the rim as regular time expires during the fourth quarter of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Dason Cook jumps for the overtime tip off against Owasso's Brandon Mann during overtime of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
Broken Arrow's Conner Dow attempts a three point shot during overtime of a Class 6A area basketball tournament game between Owasso and Broken Arrow at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Owasso and Broken Arrow face off in 6A game
The Owasso bench celebrates on the court after beating Broken Arrow with a score of 63-59 in overtime at Sapulpa High School on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Sapulpa, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!