"This speaks to the resiliency of the kids": Owasso had a 3-6 start to this season, with a difficult holiday season with illness, but now have a berth in the 6A state tournament. In this week's episode, Bill Haisten hosts Rams basketball coach Brian Montonati and his freshman son, Jalen Montonati. The two talk about the season's turnaround; the son-father dynamic; which programs are recruiting Jalen (Coach once played for Eddie Sutton at Oklahoma State) and more.