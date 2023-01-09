The Bill Haisten podcast: Dean Blevins on 'pretty troubling' OSU QB situation; OU needing 'solid guys' on DL and more

In this week's episode, Bill talks to former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and OKC-KWTV Sports Director Dean Blevins. Topics include OU and OSU in the transfer portal era of college football: Is Oklahoma State a top-15 program, or just barely hanging on? Why can't OU find more "solid guys" on the defensive line? How will the Dallas Cowboys fare in the NFL playoffs? Plus, an update on the Oklahoma City Thunder