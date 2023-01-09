The Bill Haisten podcast: Dean Blevins on 'pretty troubling' OSU QB situation; OU needing 'solid guys' on DL and more

Three weeks before the start of the PGA Championship – Tiger Woods traveled to Tulsa for a practice round at Southern Hills Country Club. For six days before his arrival, Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby knew that Tiger was returning to Tulsa for the first time since his 2007 victory in the 2007 PGA Championship. In compliance with Woods’ request for a relatively quiet experience on April 28, however, Cozby didn’t tell a soul that the world’s most popular golfer would be in town.
The club members who were at Southern Hills that day – they were astounded when Woods strolled to the first tee. As Woods’ caddie that day, Cozby provided hole-by-hole insight and advice.
“(Woods is) more like an Elvis- or a Muhammad Ali-type of figure than he is just a transcendent golfer,” Cozby said. “It’s really remarkable, what he has to put up with. By the time he got to the second fairway, there was a (news) helicopter flying above. Every one of our holes that are on the perimeter, (along) 61st or Harvard — there were people in the (landscaping) yelling, ‘We love you, Tiger!’ and ‘Go get ‘em, Tiger!’ He just smiled and said, ‘Holy cow.’
“As he left, it looked like the Beatles rolling out of town. He threw a couple of golf balls out of the (car) window. Kids were knocking each other over, trying to get the golf balls.”