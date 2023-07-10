This Bill Haisten Podcast centers on Oklahoma State and the inability in recent years of four signature sports – wrestling, baseball, men’s golf and men’s basketball – to consistently flourish at a national level.
Underachievement in those programs coincides with a university attempt to raise more than $300 million for new facilities, and it doubles the pressure on Cowboy football to remain a winning program.
