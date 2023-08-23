When high school teams are matched in a college stadium, it’s a big-event game or a championship game. During Thursday's Battle of the 'Burbs, in a rematch of the 2022 Class 6AI title contest, Bill Blankenship’s third-ranked Owasso Rams clash with the top-ranked, defending champion Bixby Spartans. For the 16th time, and in the opener of his 40th season of coaching, Blankenship is involved in a high school game played at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.