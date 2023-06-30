In early June, Big 12 officials descended on White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for a three-day period to hold the conference’s annual spring business meetings.

Led by new commissioner Brett Yormark, topics of expansion, financial distribution and the future of the conference were discussed. Some ideas are broader than the others, but overall, positive discourse about the future.

Two years ago, the discussions seemed unlikely. The Big 12 waded in unknown waters.

News broke in July 2021 that Oklahoma and Texas — flagship brands within the college stratosphere — were headed to the Southeastern Conference. Two founding members of the Big 12 were splitting off from the pack.

A decade earlier, Nebraska, Missouri, Texas A&M and Colorado made similar moves, spreading across the collegiate landscape to new conferences.

Ten years ago, the conference patched its losses with the additions of TCU and West Virginia. A decade later, the Big 12 welcomes four new institutions into its arms. Houston, Central Florida, BYU and Cincinnati will officially join the conference Saturday, ushering in a new era of Big 12 athletics.

Nothing signified the growth quite like those conference meetings.

“We love our current composition,” Yormark said. “We love the four new schools that are coming in next month.”

How did it get here?

On April 5, 2022, Bob Bowlsby announced his intentions to step down as commissioner of the Big 12 Conference.

Less than a decade before, Bowlsby was introduced as the new commissioner of the conference as it entered a new era. With another turnover on the horizon, a change was again needed.

Enter Brett Yormark.

A seasoned veteran within the sports entertainment landscape, Yormark inherited a conference needing to grow. By this point, the league had secured commitments from the four new schools, but a media rights deal still loomed.

Two months later, Yormark notched a deal with ESPN and Fox Sports for $2.3 billion, lasting through at least 2030-31.

“I think the general sense is that when we hired Brett Yormark, we hit the jackpot,” said Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec. “It was no less than a year ago we were conducting the search, we were considering our possibilities, some were identified as moderate reward, moderate risk, one was identified as high risk, high reward. We went with the high risk, high reward.”

The Big 12 paid $440 million to its member institutions for the 2022-23 season, equating to roughly $44 million per school, a record number for the conference.

It’s a strong sign for the future.

Paired with the conference’s currently reported escapades to continuing adding more schools through conference realignment — such as Gonzaga on basketball-only terms — and Yormark might not be done.

“We’re going to consider all options,” Yormark said. “We do see the upside in basketball moving forward for all the right reasons, we think it’s undervalued and there’s a chance for us to double-down as the No. 1 basketball conference in America.

“But football is the driver. We all know that.”

Yormark discussed the conference moving international, with games possibly being played in Mexico in the near future. He teased a “brand refresh” within the conference coming soon as well.

“A refresh is just taking the current visual identity and just contemporizing and modernizing it,” Yormark said, ruling out a logo or name change to the Big 12.

The future appears to be aggressive. But for now, the conference is celebrating the present.

All four new schools held watch parties around campus late Friday evening. Some, like at Cincinnati, lasted a whole 12 hours.

July 2021 appeared to spell disaster for the Big 12. July 2023 says the opposite.

