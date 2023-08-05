Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Chad Weiberg expects conference expansion to settle down…for now.

“I would say definitely for now…again, we’ll see,” the Oklahoma State athletic director said at a news conference Saturday. “This is changing all of the time. I’m not going to sit here and say never.”

Weiberg’s comments came less than 24 hours after the Big 12 added to its membership for the second time in a week. The Cowboys — and the Big 12 — came out winners on a landmark day in college athletics on Friday, again plundering the Pac-12 and swiping three teams away. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are set to join the conference in 2024.

How long it lasts is anyone's guess. OSU coach Mike Gundy predicts more realignment could occur in the next 3.5 years, expecting the NCAA product to resemble more of a professional league.

For now, the new trio balloons Big 12 membership to 16, the largest in league history, and makes the conference the most geographically diverse it’s ever been.

“Commissioner (Brett) Yormark’s been pretty consistent from the beginning that we wanted to be a national conference,” Weiberg said. “So, I think that certainly accomplishes that.”

Paired with Oregon and Washington leaving for the Big Ten, and the Pac-12 suddenly crumbled while the Big 12 added to its ranks in a sudden turn.

Weiberg sympathizes with the likes of Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford and California, four schools decimated by the collateral damage of the Pac-12’s collapse.

Why? Because less than two years ago OSU could’ve landed in a similar situation.

“I think we’ve all thought about that very thing,” Weiberg said. “You don’t have to go very far, just a couple of years ago there was a lot of the same type of uncertainty here, among our membership. I know exactly what the thought process is.”

But, unlike those four, the Big 12 was held together. In the past 13 years, the Pac-12 twice possessed an opportunity to plunder the conference.

In 2010, after initially targeting six Big 12 schools, the then Pac-10 only scored Colorado – a program returning to the Big 12 next season along with the others. When Oklahoma and Texas announced departures for the SEC, the Pac-12 again could’ve attacked. But they didn’t.

“I don’t know what that looks like,” Weiberg said of the remaining Pac-12 schools’ future. “But there is tough conversations happening right now in some of those places.”

Tough conversations OSU managed to avoid. First came former commissioner Bob Bowlsby, receiving praise from Weiberg on Saturday, for adding UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati mere months after OU and UT announced its plans.

A media-rights deal secured by current commissioner Brett Yormark, who re-upped with ESPN and Fox instead of shopping the open market like the Pac-12, paved a path for further conference expansion.

“For us to be able to do what has happened here, it took that first,” Weiberg said of Bowlsby’s move. “If we hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t be in position to do what we’ve done here.”

On the field, OSU coach Mike Gundy elaborated on a scenario where things will calm for a while but predicts further movement in the future. Gundy even predicts and NFL-like model could occur in college due to TV contracts and travel.

“I’m thrilled with where we’re at with Oklahoma State,” Gundy said. “But I think at some point there will be some things that come up that people don’t think about when money gets in the way.

“All the different hours and travel, I think it might be an issue and they might try to localize it a little bit more.”

Some details still need to be ironed out.

How exactly the Big 12 schedules games — whether two conferences or four divisions or none at all — remain to still be debated. The challenges of maneuvering a 16-team conference are still to be learned.

How it all fits becomes the focus. But for now, the chaos appears to have calmed and the Cowboys and Big 12 appear to have won.

"I think it's going to be a great 16-team league," Weiberg said. "I think the future is very bright for the Big 12."