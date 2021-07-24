The Bedlam rivalry as we know it could be coming to an end

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is in jeopardy with the University of Oklahoma and Texas potentially leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

The Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma State and OU dates back to 1904 with 115 games played between the schools. The OU vs. OSU football and basketball games are the most talked about contests in the state.

There isn’t a team that most OSU fans want to beat more than the Sooners. The rivalry has been a major part of OSU fandom and the Sooners potentially leaving the Big 12 could end the Bedlam rivalry in its current form.

“Definitely disappointing and the end of an era,” OSU alum and major donor Anne Greenwood said in a text to the Tulsa World. “Bedlam clearly affects the whole state during the week of the game as fans from both teams look forward to it. To me, it is the ultimate celebration of our state teams with all of us cheering for our favorite! Without a doubt Bedlam never gets old no matter the sport. In fact, it is a true celebration of college sports at its best!”

The main sport driving the conversation following the news about a possible Big 12 realignment has been football, which brings in the most money to the universities.