The Bedlam rivalry as we know it could be coming to an end

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is in jeopardy with the University of Oklahoma and Texas potentially leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.
The Bedlam rivalry between Oklahoma State and OU dates back to 1904 with 115 games played between the schools. The OU vs. OSU football and basketball games are the most talked about contests in the state.
There isn’t a team that most OSU fans want to beat more than the Sooners. The rivalry has been a major part of OSU fandom and the Sooners potentially leaving the Big 12 could end the Bedlam rivalry in its current form.
“Definitely disappointing and the end of an era,” OSU alum and major donor Anne Greenwood said in a text to the Tulsa World. “Bedlam clearly affects the whole state during the week of the game as fans from both teams look forward to it. To me, it is the ultimate celebration of our state teams with all of us cheering for our favorite! Without a doubt Bedlam never gets old no matter the sport. In fact, it is a true celebration of college sports at its best!”
The main sport driving the conversation following the news about a possible Big 12 realignment has been football, which brings in the most money to the universities.
OSU graduate Tim Wright attended school in Stillwater in the early 70's and said he isn’t overly concerned about losing Bedlam.
“I'm more concerned about what happens to OSU and the Big 12 as a power 5 conference than I am about losing Bedlam football games, which we never win,” Wright said in an email. “If the Big 12 could add additional teams with prestige then OSU will be fine. If the conference can't add those schools then I'm concerned for OSU. …Getting new marquee teams in the Big 12 to replace the two bullies would be a better solution for me.”
Greenwood said her favorite Bedlam memory is former quarterback Brandon Weeden leading the Cowboys to a 44-10 victory that helped OSU win the conference and go on to a 41-38 overtime win over Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl.
The only other Bedlam victory in football since that win was the 38-35 overtime win in 2014. The Sooners have won the past six Bedlam matchups in football but the Cowboys earned double bragging rights in men’s basketball this past season year.
OSU swept OU in back-to-back games that included a 40-point game by the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, Cade Cunningham. The Bedlam series has created a plethora of memories for several OSU fans and OU could change everything by leaving the Big 12.