 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Baltimore Ravens draft former OSU receiver Tylan Wallace in the fourth round
0 comments

The Baltimore Ravens draft former OSU receiver Tylan Wallace in the fourth round

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tylan Wallace

Wallace is a dynamic playmaker who has mastered the route tree. He produced a first down or touchdown on almost 74 percent of his 205 collegiate receptions. He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in 2019. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

 Matthew Putney

Receiver Tylan Wallace is the third OSU player picked in the 2021 NFL Draft after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round.

He was picked five spots after his teammate Chuba Hubbard who went to the Carolina Panthers.

Wallace became one of the best receivers in OSU history tallying 205 career receptions and 3,434 career receiving yards which both rank No. 5 in school history. His 26 career receiving touchdowns are sixth in school history.

He missed the last five games of the 2019 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Wallace returned to have a strong 2020 season capping off his college career with 59 catches and 922 yards with six touchdowns in 10 games last year.

The 6-0 tall athlete has excellent ball skills that allowed him to win several jump ball situations while at OSU. Wallace will look to continue making plays at the next level.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News