The Baltimore Ravens draft former OSU receiver Tylan Wallace in the fourth round

Receiver Tylan Wallace is the third OSU player picked in the 2021 NFL Draft after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round.

He was picked five spots after his teammate Chuba Hubbard who went to the Carolina Panthers.

Wallace became one of the best receivers in OSU history tallying 205 career receptions and 3,434 career receiving yards which both rank No. 5 in school history. His 26 career receiving touchdowns are sixth in school history.

He missed the last five games of the 2019 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Wallace returned to have a strong 2020 season capping off his college career with 59 catches and 922 yards with six touchdowns in 10 games last year.

The 6-0 tall athlete has excellent ball skills that allowed him to win several jump ball situations while at OSU. Wallace will look to continue making plays at the next level.

