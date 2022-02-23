'That's her': Transfer pitcher Morgan Day using her voice to mesh, settle into Cowgirls rotation

The Cowgirls (6-4), ranked No. 11 in this week’s D1Softball.com Top 25, have played 10 games thus far. Day has appeared in six of them with mixed results. She struck out 16 hitters over 7.2 innings pitched and picked up a pair of saves in relief over the opening weekend Feb. 10-12.

But Day stumbled in the circle this past weekend at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational. LSU tagged her for four runs in 1.2 innings in relief Friday. Saturday proved no better when South Florida erupted for four in the fourth inning of a 7-1 win that saw Day (0-1) suffer her first loss with OSU.

“I think the pitcher that’s been out there is not exactly the pitcher that I am or want to be,” Day said. “But I think I’m still getting comfortable in my shoes here as a Cowgirl.”

While Day is still searching for comfort in the circle, she seldom lacks it outside of a game-setting. Gajewski described her as a constant chatter who could “tell you all about every one of her teammates” only a semester and a half after she got on campus.

Those fluid bullpen-session conversations Tuck speaks about just come naturally.