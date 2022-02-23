'That's her': Transfer pitcher Miranda Day using her voice to mesh, settle into Cowgirls rotation

STILLWATER — Between transfers Miranda Elish and Morgan Day and freshman right-hander Tatum Clopton, Oklahoma State’s catchers are learning to work with a collection of new pitchers this spring.
Sorting out different lines of communication. Identifying tendencies. Understanding how each of the individual arms behind redshirt junior Kelly Maxwell at the top of the rotation is different.
So what sets Day, the hard-throwing graduate transfer from Illinois State, apart?
“How much she talks during a bullpen (session),” said catcher Taylor Tuck. “I’ve never, ever caught somebody that can keep a fluid conversation while throwing the ball during her whole bullpen.”
Coach Kenny Gajewski attests to Day’s loquacious nature, too. Before OSU’s season-opening trip to Arizona earlier this month, he called the experienced right-hander “the most talkative player I’ve ever been around in my whole life.”
“If you’re not wearing your ear muffs around her, she’ll wear you down,” Gajewski said. “But that’s her. I wouldn’t change that for anything.”
Day brought her effusive personality with her to Stillwater when she joined the Cowgirls program in the fall, arriving to OSU after four seasons with the Redbirds of the Missouri Valley Conference. And she’s leaning on her outgoing disposition this spring as she finds her way into the pitching rotation.
The Cowgirls (6-4), ranked No. 11 in this week’s D1Softball.com Top 25, have played 10 games thus far. Day has appeared in six of them with mixed results. She struck out 16 hitters over 7.2 innings pitched and picked up a pair of saves in relief over the opening weekend Feb. 10-12.
But Day stumbled in the circle this past weekend at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational. LSU tagged her for four runs in 1.2 innings in relief Friday. Saturday proved no better when South Florida erupted for four in the fourth inning of a 7-1 win that saw Day (0-1) suffer her first loss with OSU.
“I think the pitcher that’s been out there is not exactly the pitcher that I am or want to be,” Day said. “But I think I’m still getting comfortable in my shoes here as a Cowgirl.”
While Day is still searching for comfort in the circle, she seldom lacks it outside of a game-setting. Gajewski described her as a constant chatter who could “tell you all about every one of her teammates” only a semester and a half after she got on campus.
Those fluid bullpen-session conversations Tuck speaks about just come naturally.
“That’s just kind of how I am off the field so it translates to how I am on the field,” Day said.
She may someday even take to talking professionally.
While at Illinois State, she spent a summer working as the in-stadium emcee for a minor league baseball team, announcing dizzy bat races in between innings. At OSU, she's pursuing her masters in mass communication.
And earlier this winter, on Jan. 15, she filled in as the in-arena public address announcer during an OSU women's basketball game.
"I don't know much about basketball but why not?," Day thought when offered the spot for a day. "Might as well deepen my resume a little bit. So I went ahead and did it and it was awesome."
While Day's voice carries comfortably from OSU's team facilities to behind the microphone inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, there's an element of practicality to the talking she does in the circle, too.
Gajewski said this week he wasn't surprised by her early struggles as a pitcher who "thrives on adrenaline" settling into a new program.
“She’s a competitor," the seventh-year coach said. "We’ve got to get her emotions kind of in a good, even keel so that she can execute the pitches."
Day's solution to that problem when she's throwing?
"(Talking about) how my day goes, different things like that," she said. "Just to kind of help me from hyper-fixating on pitching and just throwing the ball and letting it rip," Day said.
"As pitchers we have perfectionist-like tendencies sometimes. Being able to just detach and think about other things and have fun allows me to be successful rather than focusing too hard.”
A talkative Day pitcher's circle is a good thing for OSU and keep things interesting in the bullpen for the Cowgirls' catchers.
“(Day will talk about) everything," Tuck said. "Anything that happened throughout the day. Anything softball related. She just keeps a conversation going.”