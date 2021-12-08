'That’s why I coach': Knowles' final moments as OSU DC showed what Cowboys are losing

STILLWATER — If coaching football is Jim Knowles’ church, he said on Tuesday, then the Broyles Award ceremony at the Little Rock Marriott was his Christmas.
Still Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator for a few more hours, when it was his turn to speak Knowles marked the occasion with gratitude to the coaches — from the plumbers and cops from his youth in inner-city Philadelphia to OSU’s Mike Gundy — who got him there.
“Between those white lines — on that gridiron, on that field — that’s my church,” he told the audience. “That’s where I learned from all these coaches. I learned how to believe in something greater than myself. To have faith. To have hope. To be committed. And to be of service.
“And I have spent and I will continue to spend the rest of my life just trying to give some of that — which I got free, it was given to me freely — I’m going to try to keep giving that away.”
The eight-minute speech Knowles delivered as a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant, early Tuesday afternoon offered a window into the coach OSU lost later in the day.
Hours after the ceremony, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced the 56-year old Knowles, who led the Cowboys’ third-in-the-nation defense this fall, as the Buckeyes’ next defensive coordinator, effective Jan. 2.
As of Wednesday, it remained unclear if Knowles will remain on staff at OSU through the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl; the program had not yet publicly addressed his imminent departure.
Knowles’ efforts in guiding an OSU defense that led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss in his fourth season in Stillwater earned his place among the five Broyles Award finalists and captured the attention of Ohio State.
Knowles crafted the speech that roused the crowd inside the ballroom on a notepad inside his room Tuesday morning at Little Rock’s Capital Hotel. Working from a single piece of paper crammed with jotted notes, he held the room's attention as he spoke about a career in coaching — and around coaches — that brought him to OSU and to the success the Cowboys enjoyed in 2021.
While Knowles' speech was fresh, the stories and sentiments within harkened back nearly 50 years. After thanking the leadership at OSU and the Broyles foundation, he turned his attention to the youth coaches who pulled him into football at 6 years old.
“They took me in,” Knowles said. “They gave me discipline, order, and instruction amid the chaos. I love them for it.”
Knowles continued with words about high school coach Jack Branka and Maxie Baughn at Cornell, as well as the head coaches he’s worked under from Gary Darnell to David Cutcliffe to Gundy. On the day Knowles finished as a runner-up for one of the nation's top coaching awards, his mind hung with the coaches in his life.
“I think you have to be humble and grateful when you’ve been given so much, and you’ve got to remember the people that gave it to you,” he told the Tulsa World afterward. “That’s why I coach. To be able to give some of that away that I received. That stuff is given for free. So you remember the people who gave it to you because you know how special they are in your life.”
Knowles' attitude seeped into his time at OSU, where the connections he forged with his players defined his four years in Stillwater as much as the defense that bubbled under his watch. After the news of the Ohio State job broke Tuesday, the social media outpouring led by defenders Brock Martin, Devin Harper and Brendon Evers offered proof that the philosophy Knowles espoused in Little Rock was not simply bluster.
"(Knowles) taught me a lot more than just how to play the game of football," pass rusher Trace Ford wrote on Twitter. "So many life lessons learned from this man over the past couple years."
Knowles' approach brought him success at OSU and attracted interest from Ohio State. Now he leaves big shoes for his successor to fill in Stillwater, too.