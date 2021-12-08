'That’s why I coach': Knowles' final moments as OSU DC showed what Cowboys are losing

STILLWATER — If coaching football is Jim Knowles’ church, he said on Tuesday, then the Broyles Award ceremony at the Little Rock Marriott was his Christmas.

Still Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator for a few more hours, when it was his turn to speak Knowles marked the occasion with gratitude to the coaches — from the plumbers and cops from his youth in inner-city Philadelphia to OSU’s Mike Gundy — who got him there.

“Between those white lines — on that gridiron, on that field — that’s my church,” he told the audience. “That’s where I learned from all these coaches. I learned how to believe in something greater than myself. To have faith. To have hope. To be committed. And to be of service.

“And I have spent and I will continue to spend the rest of my life just trying to give some of that — which I got free, it was given to me freely — I’m going to try to keep giving that away.”

The eight-minute speech Knowles delivered as a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant, early Tuesday afternoon offered a window into the coach OSU lost later in the day.