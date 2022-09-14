‘That’s my biggest motivation’: Daughter, wife drive Sione Asi, OSU's 26-year-old defensive tackle

STILLWATER — Sione Asi’s knees ache as he slumps down onto the floor.

It had been a long day of practice and school for Asi — a senior Oklahoma State defensive tackle — before arriving home.

But Asi knows the importance of being present. So no matter how sore or exhausted his muscles were, or how wiped out he was mentally, he made the effort to be there.

It’s what fathers do.

“I’m still learning, even today how to be able to shift mindsets and kind of leaving football with football and school at school,” said Asi, who celebrated his 26th birthday Tuesday. “I’m always thinking of things I can do better, negative stuff, but just being present and being a father is important.”

So, no matter how strenuous the days are, Asi makes time for his 1-year-old daughter, Tapenisi, and wife, Brenda. No matter how painful it may be to climb onto the floor after practices, Asi always does it for his daughter. Because family remains crucial for Asi, whether that be related by blood or football.

“I think the biggest thing is my daughter,” Asi said. “She’s the biggest motivator, and also my wife, so it kind of makes it easier to get through pain and stuff. I know my wife is breaking her back making sure my little one is OK. So, I have it far easier than her.”

With football, class and family consuming Asi’s life, he stressed the importance of managing time properly to account for it all. He praised his wife for handling everything at home while he’s away, which Asi said makes dedicating time to football easier.

Seeing his wife and daughter during the walk into the stadium and while warming up is enough for him on game days. He knows his daughter can get restless during games, so he’s content if his wife needs to take her home early.

“Other than that, I’m locked in,” Asi said. “As long as I see them in the beginning, she can do whatever she wants.”

The young family makes the time work, but it isn't always perfect. Asi recalls one of the hardest moments being during fall camp, where he wouldn’t get home until late at night and had to leave early in the mornings.

“I think that’s the biggest pain, the time that I didn’t get to spend with them,” he said.

Even away from home, the father is reminded of his age. Sometimes he doesn’t know all the music or pop culture his teammates talk about in the locker room.

Fellow defensive lineman Collin Oliver always refers to Asi as “uncle” or “grandpa”. He enjoys being the older player sometimes, but resents it when he feels the wear football puts on his body.

“I’m talking about the pain, the growing pains, knee pains, everything, but I’m starting to feel like it’s my time to get out of here,” Asi said with a laugh.

Despite being older than most on roster, Asi enjoys cooking meals for teammates. He hasn’t held a team dinner recently because of his hectic schedule, instead often cooking for his wife and daughter.

The lack of Polynesian food in Oklahoma also limits his culinary skills; he jokes that he needs his mother to bring some ingredients from Utah next time she’s in Stillwater.

His best dishes include a curry chicken recipe he learned from his mother and ota, a meal consisting of raw fish and vegetables.

“It sounds nasty, but I promise you if you guys saw it and took a bite it is pretty good,” he said.

When he does cook, anyone is welcome to stop by for food. “The table is always big enough,” Asi said.

That inclusivity from Asi comes from his Polynesian roots. He said his morals fit perfectly in Oklahoma.

“The biggest thing in Polynesian culture is family, and that’s really what we base our life on,” Asi said.

And family is why Asi battles every Saturday.

He plays for his football family. He plays for his wife, and most important to him, he plays for his daughter.

“I think that’s just another incentive that’s been added to my plate,” he said. “That’s my biggest motivation.”