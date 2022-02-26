'That kid continues to improve': Cisse shines in Cowboys OT Bedlam defeat

NORMAN — Moussa Cisse was late Saturday morning.
Oklahoma State’s 7-footer didn’t arrive on time when the Cowboys boarded their bus outside the team hotel in Oklahoma City ahead of OSU’s visit to Lloyd Noble Center. So when coach Mike Boynton filled out his starting five to face Oklahoma, Cisse was left out of it for the first time since Big 12 play began on Jan. 4.
“We preach accountability around here,” Boynton said of the decision. “... it’s part of my responsibility to keep teaching those guys so he’s better prepared when he leaves us.”
Junior Kalib Boone took Cisse’s place and the Cowboys (13-15, 6-10 Big 12) suffered a 66-62 overtime loss to the Sooners on the road. Avery Anderson poured in a game-high 25 points in the losing effort as OU (15-14, 5-11) split the season series with its first win against Boynton and Co. since Feb. 1, 2020.
But from the moment Cisse checked in with 14:40 remaining in the first half to when he fouled out with 36 seconds remaining in the extra period, the sophomore big man was a force for OSU.
In his second taste of the Bedlam rivalry, Cisse notched his third Big 12 double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. He navigated foul trouble and added three blocks to his conference-leading tally of 47. And it was Cisse who proved instrumental when the Cowboys closed the gap on OU in the closing minutes of regulation, capping a 15-4 OSU run with the alley-oop finish to force overtime.
When OSU needed him Saturday, Cisse delivered against the Sooners in a performance that showcased his growing stature on the court for the Cowboys as his debut season in Stillwater winds down.
“That kid continues to improve,” Boynton said. “It’s one of the silver linings of what’s been a difficult and frustrating season. Anybody with their two eyes can see the strides that he’s made since Nov. 9 when he played his first game.”
Off the bench, Cisse connected on his only field-goal attempt in the opening period when OSU scored a season-low 19 first-half points. He scored four straight points to cut the OU lead to single digits six minutes into the second half and added four more in the early stages of the late run that sent the game to overtime.
The Cowboys, who trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half, had cut the OU lead to 54-52 when Boynton called a timeout with 13.2 seconds remaining.
According to Boynton, Anderson, who finished 7-of-15 from the field, was the primary option out of the timeout. But when the Sooners committed to defending the perimeter, Cisse set a screen, rolled to the basket and flushed home a lob from Isaac Likekele, the latest connection in what’s become a familiar partnership and effective partnership for OSU.
“I think he’s earned the respect of his teammates because of the way that he works and the way he allows us to coach him,” Boynton said of the relationships Cisse has developed in his 27 games. “The kid’s got a bright future if he continues to be about the right things and allows himself to be coached.”
And while the scope of Cisse’s presence was felt in the Cowboys’ comeback, his absence was nearly as significant after he fouled out in overtime. Missing Cisse on both ends of the floor, OSU went scoreless in the final minute and watched a 62-61 lead slip away.
“He plays a big part in why we do that because he’s a lob threat,” Anderson said. “He opens up a lot of decisions … without him on the court it doesn’t open up a lot of decisions.”
On a day that began with in an unfamiliar place on the bench in Norman, Cisse made clear just how important he’s become for OSU in 2021-22 and offered a glimpse at what he can provide the Cowboys should he chose to return in 2022-23.
“His best basketball is certainly in front of him,” Boynton said. “Guys like that have a chance to play this game for a long time.”