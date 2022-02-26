'That kid continues to improve': Cisse shines in Cowboys OT Bedlam defeat

“I think he’s earned the respect of his teammates because of the way that he works and the way he allows us to coach him,” Boynton said of the relationships Cisse has developed in his 27 games. “The kid’s got a bright future if he continues to be about the right things and allows himself to be coached.”

And while the scope of Cisse’s presence was felt in the Cowboys’ comeback, his absence was nearly as significant after he fouled out in overtime. Missing Cisse on both ends of the floor, OSU went scoreless in the final minute and watched a 62-61 lead slip away.

“He plays a big part in why we do that because he’s a lob threat,” Anderson said. “He opens up a lot of decisions … without him on the court it doesn’t open up a lot of decisions.”

On a day that began with in an unfamiliar place on the bench in Norman, Cisse made clear just how important he’s become for OSU in 2021-22 and offered a glimpse at what he can provide the Cowboys should he chose to return in 2022-23.

“His best basketball is certainly in front of him,” Boynton said. “Guys like that have a chance to play this game for a long time.”

