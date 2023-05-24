STILLWATER — After a weekend retreat in Broken Bow to watch the NCAA Selection Show, Oklahoma State’s softball team returned to Stillwater with a completely redesigned locker room.

Well, kind of.

The lockers and paint job remained the same but plastered across the walls were hand-drawn decorations from local elementary schools.

Hanging in the middle was a large, orange poster reading “We believe in you,” signed by dozens of students from Morrison Elementary School.

Other homemade artwork scattered across the Cowgirls’ locker room from Westwood and Richmond Elementary School students in Stillwater.

But what gained the most traction were several gifts left for the Cowgirls. And in the past week, they’ve gone viral and will likely make more appearances as OSU hosts Oregon this weekend at Cowgirl Stadium in a NCAA Super Regional series.

As OSU coach Kenny Gajewski spoke emotionally about Rachel Becker’s game-winning hit against Nebraska, pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl draped an orange feather boa around her coach’s neck.

A cowboy hat and orange construction hat were placed on his head, while Gajewski didn’t miss a beat in the interview. Outfielder Chyenne Factor and pitcher Kyra Aycock held crawfish — which survived a pregame boil — up to the camera.

The most prominent, a stick horse nicknamed "Bullet" after the horse that runs across the field at OSU football games, was handed to Gajewski during the interview.

“I’m like a punching bag for these guys,” Gajewski said. “If that’s what they need, that’s what I’ll be.”

As for the crawfish, they remained in the Cowgirls’ dugout throughout the game against the Cornhuskers. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, if somebody sees this,’” Gajewski said.

Disrupting Gajewski’s interviews isn’t anything new. During the Cowgirls’ past postseason runs, players have caused antics behind their coach before, like in a super regional against Florida State when former Raquel Dominguez chugged a water bottle behind Gajewski.

“In the dugout, we literally act like 12-year-olds,” said freshman Tallen Edwards. “I think that just brings out the fun in the game and shows how much of a connection we have to be able to have that much fun together.”

The props are the latest antics to befall Gajewski.

“I think that’s what people love about our program,” Gajewski said. “We don’t do it like everybody else."

It's become the persona of Gajewski's program. Years later, he still recalls the moment it began developing. In March 2019, former OSU utility player Samantha Show launched a home run against Oregon, coincidentally the Cowgirls' super regional opponent.

She stood back and watched the ball, flipping her bat before trotting around the bases. The following day, the flip went viral on social media, serving as the catalyst for the "edgy, tough" mentality the Cowgirls still inherit.

"It changed the trajectory of this program in one moment," Gajewski said. "I know there are some people at times that look at us…there’s OSU fans that can’t stand it, I get those emails. There’s OSU fans that love it, I get those emails.

“It is what it is. I’m not going to apologize for anything, as long as our administration is happy with the way we do things.”

This past weekend's celebrations are just a continuation of what's started with Show.