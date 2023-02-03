STILLWATER – Mike Boynton took the blame for it.

The Oklahoma State coach admitted the team had gotten away from its offensive play style. Instead of playing a fast and up-tempo style of offense, the Cowboys slowed it down heading into conference play.

It started in Lawrence, Kansas. Through the first five Big 12 games on OSU’s schedule, there was only one win.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, we can’t play as fast as we normally want to, because this place can get crazy,’” Boynton said Jan. 18. “It led to us thinking that that was the whole Big 12.”

Then, Boynton made an adjustment. Against Oklahoma, he opted to play four guards, returning to a quicker offensive style. It worked.

The Cowboys defeated the Sooners and have won three of their past four league games, plus a nonconference game against Ole Miss, due in large part to the offense returning to form.

“I think that’s one of the reasons Woody (Newton) is in the starting lineup,” OSU guard Bryce Thompson said. “We’re playing a lot faster, a better pace and just getting a lot more easy buckets. I think just playing smaller and faster and just using our strengths to our advantage.”

Playing to those advantages has been crucial. In the first five Big 12 games, the team averaged 59 points. Since opting for the faster offense, that number has inflated to 72.

They’re averaging more possessions and field goal attempts too.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that like to get up and down the court, so I was excited for it,” point guard John-Michael Wright said.

Storylines

Anderson’s aggressive play: OSU guard Avery Anderson has scored double-digit points in five of OSU’s last six games, averaging 13 points a game during the span.

He leads the team in assists with 27 across the six-game stretch, a result of the more up-tempo offense, Anderson said.

“We’re playing at a faster pace,” he said. “That’s what I like, just playing fast where I can just get in the lane and when they collapse, I can get my teammates in.”

OSU’s senior guard has dealt with foul troubles during the stretch, fouling out against Texas and recording at least two fouls in three other contests.

“One of the challenges is the nature of how he plays,” Boynton said after OSU’s win against Ole Miss. “You’d like to be able to play him with two fouls as a senior, but he plays pretty aggressive regardless.”

Scouting TCU: The No. 15 Horned Frogs enter Saturday’s contest averaging 77.5 points per game, the third highest in the Big 12.

TCU’s offense runs through Mike Miles, who currently averages 18.1 points per game, trailing only Kansas’ Jalen Wilson and Kansas State’s Keyonte Johnson in the conference. Down low, forwards Emanuel Miller and Eddie Lampkin average 6.5 rebounds per game, both top-10 numbers among Big 12 players.

The Horned Frogs lead all of Division I teams in fast break points, scoring 20.9 a game. Former OSU guard Rondel Walker transferred to TCU during the offseason and is averaging 15 minutes per game and 2.9 points.

TCU at Oklahoma State

1 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: TCU 17-5, 6-3 Big 12; OSU 13-9, 4-5

Last meeting: On Feb. 8, 2022, TCU won 77-73 in Fort Worth.

All-time series: OSU leads 28-12