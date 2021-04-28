 Skip to main content
Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith is headed to OSU
Oklahoma St Texas Tech Basketball

Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone (22) shoots the ball around Texas Tech's Tyreek Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

 Brad Tollefson

Oklahoma State added some more size with Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith heading to Stillwater.

The 6-7, 220-pound forward announced his decision to join the Cowboys Wednesday on Twitter. He played in 29 games as a redshirt freshman with the Red Raiders last season.

Smith averaged 2.6 points in 8.6 minutes per game and shot 60% from the field. He is the second transfer OSU has landed this offseason after the Cowboys added Syracuse transfer Woody Newton last week.

