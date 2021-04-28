Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith is headed to OSU

Oklahoma State added some more size with Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith heading to Stillwater.
The 6-7, 220-pound forward announced his decision to join the Cowboys Wednesday on Twitter. He played in 29 games as a redshirt freshman with the Red Raiders last season.
Smith averaged 2.6 points in 8.6 minutes per game and shot 60% from the field. He is the second transfer OSU has landed this offseason after the Cowboys added Syracuse transfer Woody Newton last week.
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
