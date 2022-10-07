Texas Tech at No. 7 OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1. Radio: KTSB-1170

Online: Varsity Network

Records: Texas Tech 3-2, 1-1 Big 12; OSU 4-0, 1-0

Coaches: Joey McGuire, 3-2 in first year; Mike Gundy, 153-69 in 18th year

Last meeting: On Nov. 20, 2021, OSU defeated Texas Tech 23-0 in Lubbock.

All-time series: Tied 23-23-3

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Maintaining momentum

The Cowboys generated crucial confidence by winning last week at Baylor in the Big 12 opener and now enter the heart of their schedule. Texas Tech was picked to finish near the bottom of the league in the first season under Joey McGuire but remains a legitimate opponent because of a pass-heavy offense that ranks among the top five nationally.

Saturday's meeting is the 50th in a series that dates to 1935, and each team has won 23 times and there have been three ties. OSU has won 11 of the past 13 and eight of the last nine at Boone Pickens Stadium.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech's offense vs. OSU's secondary

A defense that has progressed weekly gets another challenge in the form of the Red Raiders, who average close to 50 pass attempts per game with Donovan Smith running the offense. Cowboy corners Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad have been solid in their first seasons as starters and work well a safety group led by veteran playmaker Jason Taylor II.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Dominic Richardson

Powered by an offensive line that has meshed well and performed exceptionally at Baylor, Richardson will go up against a rush defense that gives up close to 150 yards per game. Including his receiving total, Richardson is averaging 99.3 all-purpose yards per game.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: Donovan Smith will throw it twice as much as Baylor's Blake Shapen did against OSU last week. That just gives the Cowboys twice as many opportunities to make plays against a quarterback more prone to mistakes than Shapen.

OSU 44, Tech 21