Texas Tech at No. 23 OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Big numbers and a surge to 6-2
After the Oklahoma State offense had been lethargic for most of the season, the 23rd-ranked Cowboys had 539 total yards, a stunning 317 rushing yards and committed only three penalties during a 50-44 Big 12 victory over Texas Tech. The rushing total was stunning because OSU’s top two running backs — Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown — did not play because of injuries. In his first major-college start, Cowboy junior Dezmon Jackson had an astounding stat line that included 36 carries, 235 yards and three touchdowns. Rebounding from last week’s Bedlam defeat, the Cowboys improved to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Up front, surprisingly solid play
In each of Oklahoma State’s previous two games — at Kansas State and at OU — the Cowboy offensive line played very poorly. OSU entered Saturday’s game without its best lineman (injured senior tackle Teven Jenkins). Even against a Red Raider team ranked 104th nationally in total defense, another tough afternoon was expected for the Cowboy blockers. Instead, it was actually pretty impressive. Oklahoma State averaged 5.6 yards per rush attempt and quarterback Spencer Sanders was sacked only once. On a fourth-and-2 play late in the game, a huge hole opened for Jackson on the right side of the line. His gain of 23 yards finished the Red Raiders.
Third down: Game MVPs
Offense: OSU’s Dezmon Jackson
Defense: OSU’s Tre Sterling
With nine tackles (seven unassisted), a pass break-up and an interception return for a touchdown, Sterling was fantastic for the Cowboys. Included in OSU’s third-quarter flurry of three TDs was the junior safety’s 65-yard TD return. Mike Gundy reported that Sterling had predicted to coaches that if he saw that particular route again, he would get an interception.
Forced into the starting lineup because of teammate injuries, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Jackson had one of the more sensational first-start performances by any Cowboy running back. The El Dorado, Arkansas, native’s total of 235 yards was the fourth-best by a Gundy-coached back. Last season, Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards against Kansas State and 256 against Tulsa. In 2010, Kendall Hunter ran for 257 against Washington State.
Fourth down: What’s next
Finally, a trip to Fort Worth
Because COVID-19 disruptions had such a pronounced impact on college football schedules, Oklahoma State originally was to have opened Big 12 play at TCU. More than two months after OSU-TCU initially was scheduled, the Cowboys travel to Fort Worth, Texas, next week for a clash with the Horned Frogs. In advance of Saturday night’s conference game at Kansas, TCU was 3-4.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World
