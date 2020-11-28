Texas Tech at No. 23 OSU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Big numbers and a surge to 6-2

After the Oklahoma State offense had been lethargic for most of the season, the 23rd-ranked Cowboys had 539 total yards, a stunning 317 rushing yards and committed only three penalties during a 50-44 Big 12 victory over Texas Tech. The rushing total was stunning because OSU’s top two running backs — Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown — did not play because of injuries. In his first major-college start, Cowboy junior Dezmon Jackson had an astounding stat line that included 36 carries, 235 yards and three touchdowns. Rebounding from last week’s Bedlam defeat, the Cowboys improved to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Up front, surprisingly solid play