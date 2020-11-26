Texas Tech at No. 21 Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Key matchup

Erik Ezukanma vs. OSU secondary

Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma is second in the Big 12 behind Tylan Wallace for most receiver yards per game. He’s had at least one catch of 18 plus yards in every game this year. OSU will need to know where he is on the field at all times.

Players to watch

LD Brown

OSU needs to get its running game going. That will take a lot of pressure off of Spencer Sanders and the passing game. With Chuba Hubbard continuing to battle an ankle injury, backup LD Brown may be the one to get going as he did in the win against Kansas State.

Who wins and why?

With an 11-3 record against the Red Raiders, OSU has owned Texas Tech during the Mike Gundy era. For Saturday’s final home date of the season, can the 2020 Cowboys recover from terrible offensive performances at Kansas State and OU? Even against a Red Raiders team ranked 104th nationally in total defense, this could be a difficult exercise for an OSU offense mired in the program’s worst production slump in six years. As recently as the 2017 season — Mason Rudolph’s senior season — the Cowboys averaged 569 yards and 45 points per game. Cursed by injuries and poor blocking, this year’s Cowboys average 387 yards and 26 points. If the OSU defense still is motivated, it should be the dominant force in a 27-17 Cowboy victory over Texas Tech.

