Texas State OT Dalton Cooper commits to OSU, fourth transfer portal addition by Cowboys

  • Updated
Oklahoma State vs Arizona State (copy)

Texas State OT Dalton Cooper joins Washington State receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, Western Michigan tailback Sean Tyler and Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright as transfer portal commitments for the Cowboys. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Previous Oklahoma State Cowboys starting QB Spencer Sanders announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 5. Video by Eric Bailey/Tulsa World

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State fortified its offensive line Wednesday with the commitment of Texas State transfer Dalton Cooper.

Cooper, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle from Prague, played three seasons at Texas State, becoming a highly regarded offensive linemen in the Sun Belt. 

After playing only one game as a freshman, Cooper would allow only seven sacks on 1,382 pass plays in the following three years, according to PFF. Mainly playing as the Bobcats’ starting left tackle, Cooper earned multiple All-Sun Belt awards during his tenure, including a first team nod in 2021.

Knowledge of Cooper entering the transfer portal became known on Dec. 9, taking only five days for him to return to his home state. He was the No. 4 offensive tackle in the transfer portal according to On3’s transfer portal tracker rankings.

He was ranked the top left tackle in the Sun Belt in 2021 and the fourth highest in 2022.

Cooper will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He joins Washington State receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, Western Michigan tailback Sean Tyler and Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright as transfer portal commitments for the Cowboys.

The four transfer portal commitments for OSU are the most in the FBS.

Cooper will have immediate impact for OSU’s offensive line – which struggled this season. The Cowboys had four different combinations of starters on the offensive line during the 2022 season due to numerous injuries, but both tackle spots remained constant. Left tackle Caleb Etienne and right tackle Jake Springfield starting all 12 games for OSU.

Cooper’s pass blocking prowess will also be beneficial, as the Cowboys allowed 26 sacks this season – the third highest of all Big 12 schools. In the run game, Cooper contributed to the Bobcats averaging 3.8 yards per carry over his three years starting.

Out of Prague High School, Cooper was recruited by Abilene Christian and New Mexico State before landing with Texas State.

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

